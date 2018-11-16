Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 16 to 18

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Craft fairs are a perfect place to pick up high-end, locally made gifts this holiday season. (Pexels photo)

Here is a list of holiday-themed craft fairs coming up across Greater Victoria:

This weekend:

Coast Collective Gifts and Wishes

Nov. 14 to Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coast Collective Gallery and Art Centre, 103-318 Wale Rd.

In its 11th year, Gifts and Wishes is a holiday showcase of art and fine craft perfect for gift giving. The gallery space will transform into a giant gift shop filled with unique handcrafted pieces with new additions added throughout the duration of the event.

All Sooke Arts and Crafts

Friday, Nov. 16, noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Daily prize draws and photos with Santa. For more information, go to allsookeartsandcrafts.com.

Auxiliary to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Annual Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave. West

Taking place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Bazaar offer a huge variety of baking, jams, jellies, gingerbread, collectibles, linens and lace and many valuable treasures from Granny’s attic, artwork, books, movies and music, handmade knitted, quilted and items crafted by the Crafty Crew, toys, games, Christmas decorations and so much more.

Tickets for their major annual raffle are $5 for three and prizes include $500 cash, a beautiful handmade quilt, auto detailing, and a stay at Tigh Na Mara. Tickets are on sale in the hospital gift shop and from any member until the draw at 2 p.m. at the Bazaar. To date, the Auxiliary has raised almost $2 million for special equipment and programs at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

St. Michael and All Angels Church Annual Christmas Sale

Saturday, Nov. 17

4733 West Saanich Rd.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the hall will be be filled with quality and vintage Christmas-themed items including home-baking, decorations, lighting, jewellery and much more. Enjoy a light lunch of freshly made sausage rolls and baked goods. For more information, go to stmikevictoria.ca or email Lenore English at englishres@shaw.ca.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring antiques and collectibles, silent auction, jewellery, floral arrangements, needlework and handicrafts, home baking, jams and jellies, books, toys, white elephant and more. A light lunch will be served. Free admission at 3821 Cedar Hill X Rd. For more information call 250-592-2842.

Christmas Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

Lots of great baked goods, knit and crocheted items, jewellery, and a variety of Christmas crafts and gifts. Plus lots of stocking stuffers and gift baskets. Please note cash sales only.

Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral School, 912 Vancouver St.

Homemade baking and preserves, jewelry, crafts, toys, décor and attic treasures, and a luncheon. For more info call 250-383-2714 or email frontdesk@christchurchcathedral.bc.ca.

Church of the Advent Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 510 Mount View Ave., this craft fair features a variety of crafters and home baking. Lunch and afternoon tea will also be served, starting at 11 a.m. No admission charge. To book a table, call 250-474-3031.

The Parish of St. Peter and St. Paul Holly Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1379 Esquimalt Rd.

Auction, handmade gifts, kitchen shop, baked goods, candy shop, attic treasures, preserves, mincemeat and more. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ($8). Admission is free and the building is wheelchair accessible. For more information go to stpeterandpaul.ca.

Mount St. Mary Hospital’s Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Local vendors, entertainment, white elephant and auction. Admission is free at 861 Fairfield Rd.

For more information go to mountstmary.ca.

Tillicum Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tillicum Community School, 3155 Albina St.

Come support a local school by shopping local artisans and small businesses including jewellery, soap and handmade items. Free entry.

November Noel Christmas Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. John’s United Church, 10990 West Saanich Rd.

Artisan vendors, Christmas bake table and tea room, live music, gift gallery, kids crafts, silent auction and much more. Free admission.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kirk Hall, 680 Courtney St.

Shop the Bazaar for free or enjoy a nice tea and lunch garden by admission. This event features jewellery, baking, crafts, attic treasures, books, silent and picture auctions, children’s area and thrift store. For more information, email office@standrews.ca.

Annual Christmas Craft Fair and Bake Sale

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr.

Beautiful handcrafted items, books, tea garden, fabulous door prizes and much more. Admission is $2. Call 250-656-5537 for more information.

Sidney Elementary School’s 3rd Annual Holiday Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2281 Henry Ave.

Featuring 45-plus vendors and door prizes. Admission is $2.

Metchosin Hall Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

4401 William Head Rd.

More than 25 tables of local, handmade items including Christmas baking, fudge, preserves, pottery, cottage crafts, cards, carvings and more. Admission is free. For more information call 250-478-6424.

Winter craft fair for emerging artists

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

First Metropolitan Church, 932 Balmoral Rd.

This craft fair is designed to highlight the talents of both low-income and emerging artists, many of whom have never had the chance to sell their creations to the public before. Admission is free, the event will be cash only, and refreshments and a raffle are available by donation.

Goward House Craft Fair

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2495 Arbutus Rd.

Handmade by local artisans, Raggedy Anns, woodworking, jewellery, fabric works, artwork, sock monkeys, children’s clothing, soaps, jams, purses, Christmas items and more. Admission is $2 and parking is free.

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Dr.

Enjoy the new vendors this year including smoked cheese, sea glass art, Disney/superhero themed aprons, wreaths, cedar, pine and holly, stain glass painted glass, jewellery of all mediums, socks, slippers, baking and wood art. Live music by Greg Joy. Admission is $3.

Naturally Christmas Craft Sale and Show

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Esquimalt United Church, 500 Admirals Rd.

A bevy of unique handcrafted items. Hosted by the Esquimalt Arts and Crafts Society, this event also features live entertainment, shoppers-only draw, free parking, and free admission. For more information, email eacsociety@gmail.com.

Highlands 27th Annual Craft Fair

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two locations including the Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd., and Caleb Pike Heritage Park, 1589 Millstream Rd. This traditional craft fair showcases a variety of high-end vendors with some returning favourites and new faces. Admission is free. For more information go to facebook/highlandswintercraftfair.

Christmas Vintage, Retro and Collectible Show and Sale

Sunday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

Early birds $20 at 8:30 a.m., regular admission is $5.

For more information, email josiejones@shaw.ca, call 250-220-1645 or find it online at facebook.com/VintageRetroCollectible and intageretrocollectible.ca.

Future events:

Langford Legion Night Market

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave.

With more than 30 vendors, the Langford Legion Night Market runs once a month with local artists, home-based businesses, food vendors, clothing vendors, jewelry vendors and much more. Stop by for a bite to eat, shopping and lots of fun, running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. If you’re interested in being a vendor, email langfordlegionmarket@gmail.com.

The Biggest Little Market and Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Local folks, local crafts, baking, collectibles, and gifts. Warm Hearts Concession by the Sooke Fall Fair. To order turkey or fruit pies, call 250-812-2830. Admission is by donation for the food bank.

Christmas Bazaar and Tea

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies St.

Free admission plus refreshments for sale. Credit and debit cards are accepted on site and the building is wheelchair accessible. For more information go to jamesbaynewhorizons.ca.

Fair Trade Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Rd.

Shopping with a conscience, featuring fair trade vendors, fairly traded clothes, crafts, textiles, gifts and more. Food by International Women’s Catering Co-op! Admission is by donation. For more information, go to videa.ca.

James Bay New Horizons Centre Christmas Bazaar and Tea

Saturday, Nov. 24 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

234 Menzies St.

Free admission, plus refreshments for sale. Credit and debit cards accepted. Wheelchair accessible.

For more information phone 250-386-3035 or go to jamesbaynewhorizons.ca.

Doncaster School’s 27th Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 1525 Rowan St., this craft fair features more than 100 tables of handmade crafts by local artists. Admission is free and there will be draw prizes along with a kids’ room. Food hamper donations are also welcomed. For more information, go to doncasterpac.wordpress.com/craft-fair.

Cook Street Village Activity Centre

Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at the Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook St., this craft sale also features a silent auction.

Call 250-384-6542 for more information.

St. George’s Christmas Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3909 St. George’s Lane

Apple pies, children’s area, silent auction, treasures, books, baking, preserves, plants, toys, lunch and carols with free coffee. For more information go to stgeorgecadborobay.ca.

Christmas in the Manger

Nov. 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

Don’t miss this now juried show featuring added attractions such as a gingerbread playhouse for kids, live animal display and high-end vendors in two buildings. Admission is $2 with children free under the age of 12. Dogs are not permitted.

Winter Creek Pottery Sale

Nov. 24 to 25 and Dec. 1 to 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

178 Ross Durrance Rd.

Come to the Highlands and enjoy a cup of cider and a shopping trip. Pottery, sculpture, paintings and more. Call 250-652-5434 for more information.

Metchosin Community House Fundraiser Christmas Craft Sale

Tuesday, Nov. 27

4430 Happy Valley Rd.

Hosted by the Metchosin Knitting Cafe, Art Group and Rug Hookers, this is a great opportunity to see what creative minds and busy hands have produced throughout the year at the Metchosin Community House. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and pick up some homemade baking and locally crafted, unique gifts for all those special people on your Christmas list. Bring your Christmas spirit and gather around the piano mid-afternoon for a seasonal singalong with Lois Wiens and possibly other members from the Rough Voice Singers. Admission is free.

Craft for Kindness Bazaar

Thursday, Nov. 29

Eric Martin Pavilion lobby, 2334 Trent St.

Running from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Craft For Kindness Bazaar is free and the public is welcome to attend. All the artisans grapple with mental illness and come together once a year to sell their work in order to make a few dollars for Christmas. Not only are there a variety of crafts, but there is also greenery and food for sale. Come out and help wipe out the stigma of mental illness.

A Touch of Saltspring Christmas Show

Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 to 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s X Rd.

At a new location this year, this event features 230 crafters and artisans from Salt Spring, B.C. and Alberta. Admission is $5 for a three-day pass. For more information, go to atouchofsaltspring.com.

The Dickens Fair

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

James Bay Community Centre, 140 Oswego St.

This is the 38th juried show featuring all locally made, one-of-a-kind crafts, artisan foods, a children’s area, cafe, and door prizes. Admission is $2 with children under the age of 12 free. For more information, go to jamesbaymarket.com/dickens-fair.

Oaklands West Coast Winter Market

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Oaklands Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

Live music, food trucks, warm drinks, and baked treats. Browse more than 60 craft vendors, farmers, artists, and bottle sales. Admission is by donation. For more information go to oaklandscommunitycentre.com/markets.

Langford Legion Holiday Night Market

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91, 761 Station Ave.

Back for the second year, the Langford Legion Holiday Night Market will have a few surprises for shoppers.

With more than 30 vendors, the Langford Legion Night Market runs once a month with local artists, home-based businesses, food vendors, clothing vendors, jewelry vendors and much more. Stop by for a bite to eat, shopping and lots of fun, running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Entrance for December’s market will be by donation for the food bank.

Last Chance Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

Enter to win a $200 shopping spree giveaway, plus hourly draws, live music and more. Part of admission fees goes to the BC Cancer Foundation.

