Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Craft fairs are a perfect place to pick up high-end, locally made gifts this holiday season. (Pexels photo)

Here is a list of holiday-themed craft fairs coming up across Greater Victoria.

This weekend’s events include:

Victoria Quilters Guild Annual Christmas Sale

Friday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salvation Army Citadel, 4030 Douglas St.

Unique gifts including baby quilts, bed quilts, wall hangings, handbags, aprons, tea cozies, pot holders placemats, ornaments, art quilts and more. Admission is $2.

Christmas at the Lake Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospect Lake Hall, 5358 Sparton Rd.

Delightfully cozy, this craft fair features door prizes, quality Vancouver Island vendors, art, gourmet food, lunch room, and its popular community baking table. “The best little show on the Peninsula,” this event is a fundraiser for the Prospect Lake District Community Association. Admission is $2 and children under the age of 12 are free.

On the Ridge Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come to this juried craft fair at Cordova Bay United Church Hall, 813 Claremont Ave. Featuring a variety of vendors with something for everyone. Jewellery, pottery, Christmas items, glassware, gourmet food, clothes and accessories, felting, soaps, wooden items and much more. Enjoy a hot soup lunch, coffee, tea, carrot cake, and muffins. Classical guitarist Brad Prevedoros will also be performing. $2 admission for charity. ATM on site.

St. Aidan’s United Church Annual Market Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Richmond Road at Cedar Hill Cross Road

Featuring 21 stalls including jewellery, linen and lace, books, silent auction, baking, preserves, sewing, knitting, toys, international treasures and more. A drop-in hotdog lunch is $5 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

34th Annual Strawberry Vale Craft Fair

Nov. 3 to 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lots of handmade gift ideas by local juried artisans. Choose from art, body care products, jewellery, knitting, dressings, cards, pottery, children’s clothing, glass work, wood, Christmas items, fabric art, food services, baking, sweet treats and much more. Wheelchair accessible, lots of parking and $2 admission at the door, 11 High Street (corner of High Street and Burnside Road West). For more information, go to facebook.com/SVChristmasCraftFair.

7th Annual Swan lake Craft Sale

Saturday, Nov. 3, noon to 4 p.m.

Taking place in the Nature House, 3873 Swan Lake Rd., this event features quilts and unique home accessories created by the Silver Swans craft group. All proceeds go to the Swan Lake Sanctuary. For more information go to swanlake.bc.ca.

First Chance Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

Enter to win a $200 shopping spree giveaway, plus hourly draws, live music and more. Part of admission fees goes to the BC Cancer Foundation.

30th Annual Juan de Fuca 55+ Activity Centre Craft Fair

Nov. 3 to 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juan de Fuca Seniors Centre, 1767 Island Hwy.

Browse more than 30-plus tables of items lovingly and artfully made by members as well as traditional craft items such as quilting, knitting, weaving, jewellery, home preserves, greeting cards, decorations, paper tole, woodworking, pottery and more. Admission is free.

Royal Canadian Legion #91 Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Craft Sale and Tea

Sunday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prince Edward Legion, 761 Station Ave.

More than 50 craft tables, silent auction, meat draws. Admission is free and the building is wheelchair accessible. For more information call 250-478-5484.

Future events:

9th annual Vintage Holiday Fair

Friday, Nov. 9, 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop and celebrate the holidays in vintage style with more than 40 booths at the Da Vinci Centre, 195 Bay St. Free goodie bags to the first 50 attendees Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5.

41st Annual Creative Craft Fairs

Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An extravaganza of outstanding Christmas arts, crafts and demonstrations at Pearkes Rec Centre, 3100 Tillicum Rd. Admission is $6 per day or $6.50 for all three days. Children under the age of 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information go to creativecraftfairs.com.

Calico 32nd Christmas Market

Nov. 10 to 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New location and hours. Find 90 local artisans at Spectrum Community School, 957 West Burnside Rd.

Weekend admission is $5 with children 12 years and under free.

Holiday Gifts Galore

Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 11, noon to 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s School gym, 757 West Burnside Rd.

Holiday Gifts Galore, is the 43rd annual Christmas craft sale of the Juan de Fuca Arts and Crafts Guild and friends. Admission is free and this event features live music.

Coast Collective Gifts and Wishes

Nov. 14 to Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coast Collective Gallery and Art Centre, 103-318 Wale Rd.

In its 11th year, Gifts and Wishes is a holiday showcase of art and fine craft perfect for gift giving. The gallery space will transform into a giant gift shop filled with unique handcrafted pieces with new additions added throughout the duration of the event.

All Sooke Arts and Crafts

Friday, Nov. 16, noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Daily prize draws and photos with Santa. For more information, go to allsookeartsandcrafts.com.

St. Luke’s Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring antiques and collectibles, silent auction, jewellery, floral arrangements, needlework and handicrafts, home baking, jams and jellies, books, toys, white elephant and more. A light lunch will be served. Free admission at 3821 Cedar Hill X Rd. For more information call 250-592-2842.

Christmas Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

Lots of great baked goods, knit and crocheted items, jewellery, and a variety of Christmas crafts and gifts. Plus lots of stocking stuffers and gift baskets. Please note cash sales only.

Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral School, 912 Vancouver St.

Homemade baking and preserves, jewelry, crafts, toys, décor and attic treasures, and a luncheon. For more info call 250-383-2714 or email frontdesk@christchurchcathedral.bc.ca.

Church of the Advent Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 510 Mount View Ave., this craft fair features a variety of crafters and home baking. Lunch and afternoon tea will also be served, starting at 11 a.m. No admission charge. To book a table, call 250-474-3031.

The Parish of St. Peter and St. Paul Holly Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1379 Esquimalt Rd.

Auction, handmade gifts, kitchen shop, baked goods, candy shop, attic treasures, preserves, mincemeat and more. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ($8). Admission is free and the building is wheelchair accessible. For more information go to stpeterandpaul.ca.

Mount St. Mary Hospital’s Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Local vendors, entertainment, white elephant and auction. Admission is free at 861 Fairfield Rd.

For more information go to mountstmary.ca.

Tillicum Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tillicum Community School, 3155 Albina St.

Come support a local school by shopping local artisans and small businesses including jewellery, soap and handmade items. Free entry.

November Noel Christmas Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. John’s United Church, 10990 West Saanich Rd.

Artisan vendors, Christmas bake table and tea room, live music, gift gallery, kids crafts, silent auction and much more. Free admission.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop the Bazaar for free or enjoy a nice tea and lunch garden by admission. This event features jewellery, baking, crafts, attic treasures, books, silent and picture auctions, children’s area and thrift store. For more information, email office@standrews.ca.

Annual Christmas Craft Fair and Bake Sale

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr.

Beautiful handcrafted items, books, tea garden, fabulous door prizes and much more. Admission is $2. Call 250-656-5537 for more information.

Sidney Elementary School’s 3rd Annual Holiday Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2281 Henry Ave.

Featuring 45-plus vendors and door prizes. Admission is $2.

Metchosin Hall Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

4401 William Head Rd.

More than 25 tables of local, handmade items including Christmas baking, fudge, preserves, pottery, cottage crafts, cards, carvings and more. Admission is free. For more information call 250-478-6424.

Goward House Craft Fair

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2495 Arbutus Rd.

Handmade by local artisans, Raggedy Anns, woodworking, jewellery, fabric works, artwork, sock monkeys, children’s clothing, soaps, jams, purses, Christmas items and more. Admission is $2 and parking is free.

Victorian Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Commonwealth Place, 4636 Elk Lake Dr.

Enjoy the new vendors this year including smoked cheese, sea glass art, Disney/superhero themed aprons, wreaths, cedar, pine and holly, stain glass painted glass, jewellery of all mediums, socks, slippers, baking and wood art. Live music by Greg Joy. Admission is $3.

Naturally Christmas Craft Sale and Show

Nov. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Esquimalt United Church, 500 Admirals Rd.

A bevy of unique handcrafted items. Hosted by the Esquimalt Arts and Crafts Society, this event also features live entertainment, shoppers-only draw, free parking, and free admission. For more information, email eacsociety@gmail.com.

Highlands 27th Annual Craft Fair

Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two locations including the Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Rd., and Caleb Pike Heritage Park, 1589 Millstream Rd. This traditional craft fair showcases a variety of high-end vendors with some returning favourites and new faces. Admission is free. For more information go to facebook/highlandswintercraftfair.

Christmas Vintage, Retro and Collectible Show and Sale

Sunday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

Early birds $20 at 8:30 a.m., regular admission is $5.

For more information, email josiejones@shaw.ca, call 250-220-1645 or find it online at facebook.com/VintageRetroCollectible and intageretrocollectible.ca.

The Biggest Little Market and Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd.

Local folks, local crafts, baking, collectibles, and gifts. Warm Hearts Concession by the Sooke Fall Fair. To order turkey or fruit pies, call 250-812-2830. Admission is by donation for the food bank.

Christmas Bazaar and Tea

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James Bay New Horizons Centre, 234 Menzies St.

Free admission plus refreshments for sale. Credit and debit cards are accepted on site and the building is wheelchair accessible. For more information go to jamesbaynewhorizons.ca.

Fair Trade Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Rd.

Shopping with a conscience, featuring fair trade vendors, fairly traded clothes, crafts, textiles, gifts and more. Food by International Women’s Catering Co-op! Admission is by donation. For more information, go to videa.ca.

James Bay New Horizons Centre Christmas Bazaar and Tea

Saturday, Nov. 24 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

234 Menzies St.

Free admission, plus refreshments for sale. Credit and debit cards accepted. Wheelchair accessible.

For more information phone 250-386-3035 or go to jamesbaynewhorizons.ca.

Doncaster School’s 27th Annual Christmas Craft Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 1525 Rowan St., this craft fair features more than 100 tables of handmade crafts by local artists. Admission is free and there will be draw prizes along with a kids’ room. Food hamper donations are also welcomed. For more information, go to doncasterpac.wordpress.com/craft-fair.

Cook Street Village Activity Centre

Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at the Cook Street Village Activity Centre, 380 Cook St., this craft sale also features a silent auction.

Call 250-384-6542 for more information.

St. George’s Christmas Fair

Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3909 St. George’s Lane

Apple pies, children’s area, silent auction, treasures, books, baking, preserves, plants, toys, lunch and carols with free coffee. For more information go to stgeorgecadborobay.ca.

Christmas in the Manger

Nov. 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

Don’t miss this now juried show featuring added attractions such as a gingerbread playhouse for kids, live animal display and high-end vendors in two buildings. Admission is $2 with children free under the age of 12. Dogs are not permitted.

Winter Creek Pottery Sale

Nov. 24 to 25 and Dec. 1 to 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

178 Ross Durrance Rd.

Come to the Highlands and enjoy a cup of cider and a shopping trip. Pottery, sculpture, paintings and more. Call 250-652-5434 for more information.

A Touch of Saltspring Christmas Show

Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 to 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s X Rd.

At a new location this year, this event features 230 crafters and artisans from Salt Spring, B.C. and Alberta. Admission is $5 for a three-day pass. For more information, go to atouchofsaltspring.com.

The Dickens Fair

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

James Bay Community Centre, 140 Oswego St.

This is the 38th juried show featuring all locally made, one-of-a-kind crafts, artisan foods, a children’s area, cafe, and door prizes. Admission is $2 with children under the age of 12 free. For more information, go to jamesbaymarket.com/dickens-fair.

Oaklands West Coast Winter Market

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Oaklands Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

Live music, food trucks, warm drinks, and baked treats. Browse more than 60 craft vendors, farmers, artists, and bottle sales. Admission is by donation. For more information go to oaklandscommunitycentre.com/markets.

Last Chance Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

Enter to win a $200 shopping spree giveaway, plus hourly draws, live music and more. Part of admission fees goes to the BC Cancer Foundation.

