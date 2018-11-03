Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

Everton’s Richarlison celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park stadium, Liverpool, England. Saturday Nov. 3 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Leicester marked its first game since the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash last weekend by winning at Cardiff 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gave an emotional team talk and, in a highly charged atmosphere, Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho called himself “the luckiest manager in the Premier League” after his Manchester United pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory at Bournemouth.

Mourinho described United’s first-half display as a “disaster,” but the visitors recovered from conceding an early Callum Wilson goal to win thanks to an equalizer by Anthony Martial and a last-gasp strike from substitute Marcus Rashford.

Richarlison struck twice in Everton’s 3-1 home victory against Brighton, while Ayoze Perez’s goal led Newcastle to its first win of the season, against Watford 1-0.

Felipe Anderson also scored two as West Ham defeated Burnley 4-2 at the London Stadium.

With leader Manchester City not in action until Sunday, Liverpool could move three points clear at the top by beating Arsenal at Emirates Stadium later Saturday.

Tony Jimenez, The Associated Press

