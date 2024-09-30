 Skip to content
Cudmore guilty of 2 counts of murder in Naramata double-homicide

Wade Cudmore has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the double-homicide of brothers in Naramata
Jacqueline Gelineau
30678641_web1_221019-PWN-CudmoretoTrial_1
Wade Cudmore seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson. She was found murdered in her home in June 2021, one month after Cudmore is accused of killing the Fryer brothers in Naramata. (Facebook)

The jury for the high-profile murder trial involving gangs and drug trafficking has delivered the verdict that Wade Cudmore is guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

After a lengthy trial that lasted over the summer in Vancouver courts, Wade Cudmore has been found guilty of the double-murder of brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. 

Cudmore is co-accused in the murders with a man named Anthony Graham, whose location is currently unknown.

The bodies of the Fryer brothers were found by hikers in a remote area near Naramata in May of 2021.

On June 9, 2021, less than a month after the bodies of the Fryer brothers were found, Cudmore’s mother, Kathy Richardson, 57, was found dead in her Naramata home.

One day after Richardson's body was found, Cudmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the Fryer deaths.

Charges have since been laid against Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and Jalen Nimai Falk in connection to Richardson’s death. Each is facing one count of first-degree murder. 

 Angibo was listed as one of Vancouver’s “top six gang members” by the Vancouver police department in 2021.

“Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata but other areas of BC including Northern BC and the Lower Mainland,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section in response to the death of the brothers.

A conviction for first degree murder carries a life sentence. 

Following the jury's decision on Sept. 30, the matter has been stood down for further deliberations regarding recommendations for parole ineligibility. 

 

 

