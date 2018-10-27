Halloween pet picture raises funds for PATS

Residents can watch costumed pets perform a few tricks for the camera and support four-legged friends in need with the second annual Pets West Howl’oween Pet Picture Event in support of Pacific Animal Therapy Society. There will be a special guest appearance by Robin Farrell and Otis the Wonder Dog, contests and coupons from Firstmate Pet Food, AVID agility demonstrations and Halloween treats and surprises for pets and children.

READ ALSO: Pets bring health and social benefits to seniors

The event is a fundraiser for the Pacific Animal Therapy Society, a Victoria-based group that sends volunteers and their dogs to local hospitals, schools and nursing homes to provide comfort and stress relief.

Howl’oween Pet Picture Event to support the Pacific Animal Therapy Society is Sunday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Broadmead Village. Halloween pet pictures are by $15 donation.

Broadmead Village also hosts its seventh annual Haunted Broadmead Village on Wednesday, Oct. from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters can visit stores identified by a Haunted Broadmead Village poster in the store window. Many of the stores owners and employees will be dressed up to celebrate the occasion.

Located in Saanich, Broadmead Village Shopping Centre is an outdoor shopping centre with 30 shops in a country village setting. For information about shops, services and events taking place at Broadmead Village, visit broadmeadvillage.ca or facebook.com/broadmeadvillage.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter