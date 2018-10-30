Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Halloween festivities abound around the region. Oak Bay’s Trick-or-Treating on the Avenue, and evening bonfire at Fireman’s Park are always highlights. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Halloween night features bonfires and family events in communities across the region.

VICTORIA: Fun at the Fernwood Community Centre, from 5:45 to 10 p.m., with a bonfire at Stevenson Park.

Government House has candy for kids who drop by between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., where B.C.’s lieutenant governor, Janet Austin, will be handing out treats.

OAK BAY: Oak Bay Village merchants host a giant community trick or treat. Participating merchants, which are identified by a pumpkin poster in their window, offer trick or treat from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Hundreds and hundreds of carved pumpkins are on display behind the Oak Bay Municipal Hall featuring the likes of local personalities, cartoon characters, the Royal Family, the Beatles and more. Admission is by donation and the proceeds benefit Oak Bay Sea Rescue’s campaign to refit and replace their rescue boats. Pumpkin art is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open until 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Admission is by donation.

Visit Oak Bay’s Fireman’s Park from 6 p.m. for hot dogs, hot chocolate, costume contest and more.

ESQUIMALT: Head to the Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. for fun and refreshments by donation from the Esquimalt Lions.

METCHOSIN: The largest Halloween bonfire in the West Shore awaits participants Oct. 31, when the haunted house opens at 6:30 p.m. alongside food and refreshments. The costume contest starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start between 8 and 8:30 p.m. at 4450 Happy Valley Rd.

COLWOOD: Colwood Community Halloween Bonfire features hot dogs, hot chocolate, treats and music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Colwood Fire Hall.

SOOKE: Otter Point Fire Department presents its annual Halloween Wednesday at Camp Bernard. Includes goodie bags for kids, bonfire, hot dogs and hot chocolate. Begins at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

SIDNEY: On the Saanich Peninsula, Sidney fun runs from 4:30-6 p.m. on Halloween, Beacon Avenue closes to cars but opens to little trick-or-treaters for the fourth-annual “Treat Street.” The Halloween event will feature over 50 treat stations up and down the avenue. The event is organized and sponsored by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society and D.G. Bremner and Company. Tag your photos on Instagram with #SidneyBoo.

NORTH SAANICH: The North Saanich Fire Department hosts a bonfire and fireworks display at 986 Wain Rd. There will be hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks around 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SAANICH: The Central Saanich Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual bonfire and fireworks display at Centennial Park. Starting 7:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy hot dogs, coffee, and hot chocolate by donation from the Central Saanich Lions Club. The bonfire starts at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks at 8 p.m.



