Body of drowning victim recovered in Harrison Lagoon

Public asked to avoid the area around the lagoon

UPDATE: 7:22 p.m.

The body of a drowning victim has been recovered in Harrison Lake lagoon as of Saturday (Aug. 16) afternoon.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the male," The Agassiz RCMP stated. "Out of respect for the family no further details will be released."

All emergency personnel have left the Harrison lagoon area.





Original Story:

The Agassiz RCMP has requested that the village of Harrison Hot Springs close the Harrison Lake Lagoon following a possible drowning on Friday, Aug. 15.

The Agassiz RCMP were called to the scene and at approximately 11:20 PM after a report of a possible drowning. The RCMP, the Harrison Hot Springs fire department and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue attended the scene to try to locate the victim.

The search continued into Saturday, Aug. 16, and remains an active investigation as of the publishing of this story.

There are no details of the missing person being released at this time, and foul play is not suspected.



The public is asked to avoid the area around the Harrison Lake Lagoon, both on foot and in vehicles as there are several emergency vehicles and personnel on the scene and will continue to need access to the area as the investigation is ongoing.