Helicopter with night-vision deployed to Fraser Canyon wildfire

Sailor Bar wildfire listed at 50 hectares on Sunday morning

Crews responded overnight to a new wildfire in the Fraser Canyon using a helicopter equipped with night vision.

The Sailor Bar wildfire (V11606) was discovered Saturday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. It is seven kilometres north of Yale, and east of Highway 1, near the CN Rail line.

The new wildfire was reported to be 50 hectares as of Sunday morning (Aug. 24). At that time, the fire was listed as out of control, and thought to be human-caused.

"The fire is highly visible from Highway 1 and in extremely steep terrain," BCWS stated in its description of the fire.

They explain that "the fire was worked overnight with a night-vision helicopter and crews are on scene. Multiple aviation and ground resources are en route."

They included a video explaining how crews use night vision.