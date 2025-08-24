 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Helicopter with night-vision deployed to Fraser Canyon wildfire

Sailor Bar wildfire listed at 50 hectares on Sunday morning
Jessica Peters
Jessica Peters
img_2711(1)
Screenshot from a B.C. Wildfire Service video explaining night-vision firefighting techniques. A fire in the Fraser Canyon has required similar techniques.

Crews responded overnight to a new wildfire in the Fraser Canyon using a helicopter equipped with night vision. 

The Sailor Bar wildfire (V11606) was discovered Saturday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. It is seven kilometres north of Yale, and east of Highway 1, near the CN Rail line. 

The new wildfire was reported to be 50 hectares as of Sunday morning (Aug. 24). At that time, the fire was listed as out of control, and thought to be human-caused.

"The fire is highly visible from Highway 1 and in extremely steep terrain," BCWS stated in its description of the fire. 

They explain that "the fire was worked overnight with a night-vision helicopter and crews are on scene. Multiple aviation and ground resources are en route." 

They included a video explaining how crews use night vision

Jessica Peters

About the Author: Jessica Peters

I am proud to be the editor of the Chilliwack Progress. When not at work, I'm busy hiking our local mountains and travelling around the province.
Read more

More Home2

Vancouver Island stable navigating impacts of Fraser Downs racetrack closure
Vancouver Island stable navigating impacts of Fraser Downs racetrack closure
Dallas Smith hits the road with 51 shows – all unplugged
Dallas Smith hits the road with 51 shows – all unplugged
An inspiring pause: fall Island menopause conference offers answers and support
An inspiring pause: fall Island menopause conference offers answers and support