Hornby Island's Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre not re-opening

Aging facility, financial concerns led to decision — SD71

An outdoor recreation facility that has "provided students with unique outdoor learning experiences in a beautiful natural setting" for more than 30 years on the Vancouver Island coastline will no longer be doing so.

Citing financial risk, Comox Valley Schools has decided to not pursue re-opening the Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre on Hornby Island.

The decision comes after "an extensive collaborative review process" with partners in the neighbouring Qualicum School District, as well as BC Parks.

"This decision was made with careful consideration of the district’s strategic priorities, financial resources, and staffing capacity," a release from the district says.

Tribune Bay has deep cultural and historical significance, dating back thousands of years. It is located within the Traditional Territories of K'ómoks First Nation. Comox Valley Schools has operated at the site, in partnership with the Qualicum School District, in 1985.