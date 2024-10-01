Hope RCMP officer cleared of misconduct during fatal police shooting

B.C’s Independent Investigations Office says officer's actions were warranted during incident on June 28, 2023

IIO has determined that a Hope RCMP had reasonable grounds to fire his gun during a fatal police shooting in Hope on June 28, 2023.

1 / 1 IIO has determined that a Hope RCMP had reasonable grounds to fire his gun during a fatal police shooting in Hope on June 28, 2023. Advertisement

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has determined that a Hope RCMP officer had reasonable grounds for firing his gun in a police shooting that resulted in a man dying at the Fraser Canyon Hospital (FCH) in Hope.

In a detailed report published last Saturday (Sept. 27), IIO said, given the circumstances of the situation, the officer's use of "lethal force was reasonable and justified" as the deceased was posing a serious threat to both the officer and another hospital patient.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO), looks into and investigates officer-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

According to the report, on June 28, 2023, RCMP were on scene after the deceased deliberately caused a two-vehicle collision at a construction site at the Zopkios off-ramp on Highway 5. The man had been suffering a mental health crisis, fixated with suicidal ideation, and he drove his car head-on into a parked pickup truck, allegedly with the intention to kill both himself and his unwilling female passenger. The passenger was a woman he had previously been in a relationship with and both she, and the man, were taken to FCH for non-fatal injuries.

While at FCH, the passenger informed the hospital of the man's threats. Staff made sure the two were placed in beds separate from each other, at opposite ends of the hallway. The hospital then called RCMP and three officers arrived. After being briefed, the supervising officer on scene determined that the man's injuries and mental state needed to be addressed before an arrest could be made. The officer involved in the shooting took a seat near the man's hospital bed to monitor him.

The supervising officer was later informed, by the officer involved, that the man was refusing all medical treatment. The supervising officer told IIO that he was worried that the man would try to discharge himself. The officer involved was then asked to arrest the man and "tell him he was not allowed to leave the hospital."

The third officer said he heard the man being placed under arrest and having his Charter rights being read to him. He then heard the officer involved say "Hey, sit down." He saw the officer running backwards down the hall saying, "Knife, knife, knife," while being followed by the man, who was allegedly holding a knife up by his head. The third officer, FCH staff witnesses, and civilian witnesses also heard the officer tell the man to "drop the knife, drop the knife."

The officer ended up near the Emergency Department exit which was also where the passenger was located. While the officer was trying to push a rolling hospital bed out of the way, which was preventing him from moving, the third officer "drew his CEW (conducted energy weapon) and fired it" at the man from behind.

A CEW is a device that uses electrical energy to induce pain or to immobilize or incapacitate a person.

The third officer said he heard a loud bang, while firing his CEW, and initially believed his weapon was successful as the man fell to the ground. Within moments, however, he said he saw the officer involved standing with his gun still aimed at the man. The third officer said he realized that the other officer had fired four gunshots which fatally wounded the man.

After reviewing witnesses statements, hospital security footage, and other physical evidence from the scene, IIO determined that the officer had moved "as far as reasonably practicable, attempting to get (the man) to desist." It also determined that the officer was within his rights to shoot as, due to the man getting near the passenger's room and hospital exit, other people's lives were are risk.

To read the full report, readers can visit and download iiobc.ca/app/uploads/sites/472/2023/06/June-28-2023-Hope-Death-2023-174.pdf .