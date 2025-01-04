 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Human remains found in burnt vehicle at B.C. regional park

IHIT called in following 'suspicious death' at Sumas Mountain Regional Park: Abbotsford Police
Jenna Hauck
Jenna Hauck
33602941_web1_200124-ABB-Abbotsford-Police-photos_2
(Dale Klippenstein photo)

A regional park in Abbotsford was shut down after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in the area.

Abbotsford Police were on scene at Sumas Mountain Regional Park on Friday, Jan. 3 for what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander had been set on fire along the Forest Service Road.

After the Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service extinguishing the fire, officers found what are believed to be human remains inside the burnt vehicle, Sgt. Paul Walker, Abby PD media relations officer stated in a press release on Jan. 4.

"The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains in the vehicle."

Police are calling it a "complex" investigation and additional resources are being deployed. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

As of Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m., Sumas Mountain Regional Park remained closed to the public as officers were still in the area gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident, who was in the Sumas Mountain area on Jan. 3 and saw a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, or who may have dash camera footage from the area, is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2025-337.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jenna Hauck

About the Author: Jenna Hauck

I started my career at The Chilliwack Progress in 2000 as a photojournalist.
Read more

More Home2

Nanaimo posts detours downtown as it works to fill old coal mine voids
Nanaimo posts detours downtown as it works to fill old coal mine voids
Violent B.C. sex offender serving lifetime sentence granted day parole
Violent B.C. sex offender serving lifetime sentence granted day parole
Why Apple TV is free this weekend and what to binge-watch
Why Apple TV is free this weekend and what to binge-watch
Pop-up banner image