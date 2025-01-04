Human remains found in burnt vehicle at B.C. regional park

IHIT called in following 'suspicious death' at Sumas Mountain Regional Park: Abbotsford Police

A regional park in Abbotsford was shut down after human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle in the area.

Abbotsford Police were on scene at Sumas Mountain Regional Park on Friday, Jan. 3 for what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander had been set on fire along the Forest Service Road.

After the Abbotsford Fire and Rescue Service extinguishing the fire, officers found what are believed to be human remains inside the burnt vehicle, Sgt. Paul Walker, Abby PD media relations officer stated in a press release on Jan. 4.

"The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of the investigation working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the remains in the vehicle."

Police are calling it a "complex" investigation and additional resources are being deployed. The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

As of Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m., Sumas Mountain Regional Park remained closed to the public as officers were still in the area gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident, who was in the Sumas Mountain area on Jan. 3 and saw a red 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, or who may have dash camera footage from the area, is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448. The AbbyPD file number is 2025-337.