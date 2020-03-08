I Never Sang for My Father opens at St. Luke’s Players Community Theatre on March 11. (Photos from St. Luke’s Players)

I Never Sang for My Father hits the Saanich stage

‘This heartwarming play is deeply moving, remarkably timely and strikes a universal chord’

St. Luke’s Players Community Theatre is busy preparing for the 1960s drama I Never Sang for My Father.

“After a year of widowhood, 40-year-old Gene, a college professor, is ready to move from New York City and marry a California divorcee. However, he is torn apart by his desire to start a new life and his guilt over leaving his frail parents. He is determined to resolve a lifelong conflict between himself and a domineering father,” according to a release from St. Luke’s Players.

This play is said to be deeply moving, remarkably timely, and touches those experiencing family, aging, and loss. The theme of father-son alienation is well developed in the creative set design, lighting, sound, props, and set decor.

READ ALSO: Wu-Tang Clan and Canadian favourites to headline Cowichan's Laketown Shakedown

I Never Sang for My Father is written by Rober Anderson and directed by Janine Longy and Gali Bertlett. Get your tickets online, at the door, or in person at The Papery.

Opening night is March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and continues to run at 7:30 each evening March 11-14, 18-21. Matinees run at 2 p.m., March 14, 15, 21, 22.

Find out more about this heartwarming show at stlukesplayers.com.

