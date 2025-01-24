Icy Vancouver Island roads require drivers to expect the unexpected

Black ice, complacency behind the wheel increase risk of crashingn

Freezing temperatures across Vancouver Island mean drivers need to be doubly cautious,

“When the roads are icy you not only have to watch yourself, you have to watch for others sliding into your path,” says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.

“The best advice is to postpone your trip if possible. If you have to drive, you need to anticipate hazards that could put you and your passengers at risk and be prepared to react quickly.”

Safe driving at this time of year starts with mindset, he added. No matter how much driving experience you have, remind yourself that road conditions, weather, or behavior of other drivers may be unpredictable.

Before you drive for work or pleasure, check road, weather, and traffic conditions on DriveBC.ca.

“It’s always better to know what you’re up against. Preparation and caution are key to avoiding crashes.”

Treat every trip as a new situation and assume other drivers might not be as prepared or cautious as you are, says Acres.

The first line of defence is four matched winter tires. They provide better traction in cold temperatures because they stay soft, unlike all-season tires, which harden in the cold. Winter tires with the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol provide the best performance when temperatures drop below 7 C.

One of the biggest hazards for drivers in freezing weather is black ice. It often forms on shaded roads or under bridges and overpasses where moisture freezes faster. It’s a thin, transparent layer that blends into the road and can catch drivers off guard.

Spotting black ice can be difficult but there are clues to look for. If you see shiny, dark patches on the road or ice buildup on your windshield, black ice may be present.

Driving too fast on icy roads can lead to serious crashes and injuries. Speed limits are set for ideal conditions. "In winter, those conditions don’t exist,” Acres says. “Always drive below the posted speed limit, and stay at least four seconds behind the vehicle in front of you.”

If your vehicle starts to skid on ice, try to stay calm. Ease off the accelerator and steer gently in the direction you want to go. Harsh braking or sudden turns can worsen the skid, making it harder to regain control of the vehicle. Smooth and steady steering is the key to recovering from a skid.

Intersections and hills are especially hazardous when the roads are icy.

Vehicles often skid through red lights or stop signs at intersections. “Drivers can misjudge the distance needed to stop, leading to rear-end collisions or sliding into cross traffic,” Acres said.

Approach intersections slowly and brake early. Always check that cross streets are clear before proceeding, as other drivers may also struggle to stop in icy conditions.

If you can’t avoid a hill, pick a path that provides the most traction. Unpacked snow or powder provide a better grip. Watch the cars ahead of you to see where they’re spinning their wheels or sliding and avoid those spots.

Be sure to give yourself plenty of time for your trip too. Rushing when it’s icy increases your risk of being injured in a crash. “It’s better to arrive late than not at all," Acres said.

If you drive occasionally, part-time or full-time on the job, follow your organization’s winter driving policies. Your employer is responsible for your safety whenever you drive for work. Examples include picking up supplies, going to clients or between offices, or making deliveries. Ask your supervisor for training and more information.

Road Safety at Work offers more tips through its Winter Driving Safety campaign at ShiftIntoWinter.ca.