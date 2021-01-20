Impaired Island driver flees road check twice on the same night

The RCMP are reminding drivers to find alternative ways home if they have consumed anything that impairs their ability to drive. (Black Press file photo)

It appears the second time wasn’t the charm for an impaired driver in Ladysmith who fled from the same road check twice in one night.

BC RCMP Traffic Services said that the individual stopped for the officer the first time, but fled when asked to pull over to the roadside. For reasons that ‘can only be attributed to the driver’s impairment’, the driver came through the road check a second time.

RELATED: Ladysmith RCMP apprehend increasing numbers of impaired drivers

On his second pass through the driver gave his licence to the officer before fleeing again.

”Rather than put the public at risk by pursuing the individual, the officer used the power of his pen to complete a High Risk Driver Report toRoadSafetyBC,” the RCMP said in a press release.

A few days later, the driver was issued numerous violation tickets, and a four-month driving prohibition.

“Police recommend following directions at a road check but, if you choose not to, the consequences may be worse than if you had,” the RCMP said.

BC RCMP Traffic Services noted that while this story may be amusing, the consequences impaired driving can be deadly. They implored drivers to find safe transportation rather than drive under the influence of any substance that may impair their ability to drive.

crimedrunk driver