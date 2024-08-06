UPDATE: Hwy. 1 closed eastbound following fatal 5-vehicle collision in Chilliwack

Crash happened at Vedder Canal Bridge, near Yale Road West exit

Emergency crews tend to motorists involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Chilliwack, on Aug. 6, 2024. (JENNA HAUCK/ Chilliwack Progress)

Highway 1 has been shut down in one direction following a fatal, multi-vehicle collision on the highway in Chilliwack on Tuesday.

The crash was in the eastbound lanes at the end of the Vedder Canal Bridge, west of the Yale Road West exit around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Emergency personnel reported that five vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped.

Eastbound traffic was completely blocked and westbound was down to one lane.

A med-evac helicopter was called to the scene, and was expected to land on the highway to transport the injured.

BC Highway Patrol issued a statement just before 4 p.m., asking people to avoid the area if possible.

"BC Highway Patrol is currently on scene for a major motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Yale Road West," the statement read. "Highway 1 is currently closed eastbound to allow first responders space to work safety and help those affected."

At that time, one westbound lane was being kept open, with closures remaining in place until further notice.

"Expect significant delays in both directions driving through Chilliwack," the statement said.

The BC Highway Patrol has also confirmed there have been multiple fatalities in this crash, and multiple people injured. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called out and will be attending to assist the investigation. Officials are currently in the early stages of their investigation and will provide an update when possible.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.