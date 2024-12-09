International student killed by falling tree near Kelowna

A fundraiser has been started for an international student who was killed by a falling tree near Kelowna on Dec. 7

An international student died after an being impaled by a tree on James Lake Forest Service Road, east of Kelowna.

The RCMP have confirmed to Black Press that the incident which claimed the life of 22-year old Rittika Rajput, took place shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Police are considering the incident to be "non-suspicious."

The Kelowna-based Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team were dispatched to the incident at approximately 3:15 a.m. after receiving a request for assist from the BC Ambulance Service, said Ed Henzel, search manager for COSAR.

While en-route the teams were stood down as BC Ambulance Service was able to access Rajput without aid from COSAR.

Although the specific details of the incident have not been made public, Henzel said "following the fires and the increased snow loads any trip into the wilderness has inherent risks."

According to a GoFundMe page that was started by Balwinder Heer, a tree collapsed and impaled Rajput's head, killing her.

"This unforeseen accident has left Rittika’s parents shattered and struggling to cope with this devastating loss," said Heer on the fundraiser page.

Rajput's family does not have the money to bring her body back to the Punjab region of India. Heer said that her family had taken out thousands of dollars of debt to send her to school in Canada and have been working "day and night" to "make their ends meet."

"[Her mother], who is already under debt, does not have the funds to bring Rittika’s body back to Punjab, so that she can carry out the funeral rites according to their customs and wishes," said Heer in the post on GoFundMe.