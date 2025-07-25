Investigation of 2022 RCMP actions at logging protests still ongoing

The investigation of the Community-Industry Response Group includes police actions at Fairy Creek, Argenta and in Wet'suwet'en territory

An investigation begun in March 2023 into RCMP actions at three logging protests is still not complete.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) is looking into the actions of the RCMP “E” Division Community-Industry Response Group (C-IRG), which was formed in 2017 to respond to protests against industrial projects in B.C.

One of the incidents being investigated is the police enforcement of an injunction obtained by Cooper Creek Cedar against protesters at Salisbury Creek near Argenta in the summer of 2022, which led to 17 arrests.

The other two conflicts arose from the Coastal GasLink Ltd. injunction on Wet’suwet’en traditional territory and the Teal Cedar Products Ltd. injunction in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island, both in 2022.

The CCRC, which is independent of the RCMP, classifies this as a systemic investigation rather than an investigation of isolated incidents or of individual officers. It is investigating whether the C-IRG followed its own policies and the law, and whether its policies and tactics comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The investigation comes after widespread complaints to the CRCC about aggressive and militaristic police tactics at all three locations.

Contacted about the investigation, the CRCC said in an email that it is unknown when the investigation will be concluded.