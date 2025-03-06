Island community backs off on plan to charge residents for taking up staff time

Langford was considering charging residents $15 for every 15 minutes of staff time used to research and photocopy documents

Residents’ pushback on plans to introduce a new fee for information requests at the City of Langford has prompted a quick rethink by councillors.

To reflect the “considerable amount of time” taken to prepare and produce documents in response to information requests from the public, a new fee of $15 for every 15 minutes of staff time was proposed as an amendment to the Fees and Charges Bylaw.

Currently, staff time to “obtain and photocopy documents” is free for the first three hours, followed by a charge of $11.33 per 15 minutes thereafter.

The proposed amendment to charge for staff time to “obtain, photocopy, produce and research documents" after the first 15 minutes, met with strong opposition from residents in attendance at the March 3 council meeting.

“I believe this will create a massive barrier to people trying to access information from our city,” said Chris Foxhall, who described the move as a “deterrent” for residents.

“The proposed fee … is fundamentally at odds with the principles of transparency, equality and democratic governance,” said Steve Rossander, urging councillors to “enhance access” to information rather than “impose financial barriers.”

The comments resonated with Coun. Colby Harder, who was “compelled” to rethink her stance on the subject when asked to consider how she would have felt about the revision if it had been proposed before she was a councillor.

“As a member of the public I would have perceived this as a barrier to me accessing information,” she said. “But as a member of council I also understand that there are steps for us to provide that information too.”

In an attempt to ‘strike a balance’, Harder proposed the first hour of staff time be free, with the $15 per quarter-hour fee applicable thereafter.

According to Marie Watmough, director of legislative and protective services, Harder’s proposal to not charge for the first 60 minutes would mean “between 80 to 90 per cent” of requests would be exempt from the fee.

The majority of councillors voted in favour of Harder's amended bylaw. Mayor Scott Goodmanson, Coun. Lillian Szpak and Coun. Kimberley Guiry all opposed the motion.

The new fee will not apply to Freedom of Information requests, which are governed by provincial legislation. Also exempt are property information requests, which are free to property owners requesting their own information – a proposed $25 fee for requests made by "other interested parties" is another addition to the revised Fees and Charges Bylaw.

The fee will also not be applicable for documents required to be provided by statute.

The amended bylaw was given its first three readings at the March 3 meeting. It will be considered for adoption at a future meeting.