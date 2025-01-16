Island community to start screening first responder calls for firefighters

Port Alberni says call volume has 'skyrocketed' in 5 years, firefighters will only respond to immediate need

A member of the Port Alberni Fire Department, right, responds to a call about a person down on a sidewalk at Harbour Quay in July 2024. Firefighters and paramedics with BC EHS both responded.

Port Alberni City Council wants to see its fire department responding to fewer medical calls.

The Port Alberni Fire Department saw a two percent decrease in calls in 2024, but it was still the second busiest year on record, fire chief Mike Owens told council on Jan. 13. Call volume in general has gone up more than 75 percent from 2019 to 2024. The majority of calls that the department responds to are medical first responder calls, which contributes to burnout for firefighters, said Owens.

“The number of medical calls has gone up by more than 120 percent," said Owens. "The prevalence of overdoses in the community has skyrocketed during that same period of time. All of it adds one more straw on the camel’s back.”

Councillor Todd Patola proposed making a change where firefighters only respond to calls coded "Red" or "Purple" (which are immediately life-threatening calls). He explained that he wants to focus the fire department's tasks on those that are "essential" to the community.

“We need to keep finances in focus alongside support for our community and services to the population that lives here,” said Patola.

Mayor Sharie Minions voted against the change. Although she admitted that the scope of service for the fire department has “drastically expanded” over the years, she doesn't want anyone left waiting for an emergency response when there are resources available.

“I don’t feel that we should leave a person in our community waiting without medical care when they could have a first responder there,” she said. “Someone with a broken hip could be left in their home for hours until BC Ambulance is able to get to them. I don’t think we should leave a senior in our community unable to have medical care.”

Councillor Dustin Dame voted in favour of the change, pointing out that although the city can’t control paramedic service in the community (which is a provincial jurisdiction), it can control the level of service that the fire department provides.

“I don’t think it’s by any means a silver bullet for the problems we’re facing, but I think it’s a step,” said Dame. “The system is not working the way it was intended to right now. What we’re currently doing isn’t sustainable.”

Council voted to reduce the medical first responder level of service for the fire department to only respond to calls coded "Red" or "Purple" or where British Columbia Emergency Health Services requires assistance with rescue, access or lifting a patient.

Council also agreed to review the decision in six months.