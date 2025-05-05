Island Health calls for patience as new computer system migrates to Cowichan hospital

Work underway in order to install system into first Island Health hospital north of the Malahat

Island Health is asking for people’s patience with health-care providers at Cowichan District Hospital as a new, fully computerized system for health records is installed, beginning on May 3.

The health authority said that learning the new system while providing front-line health care at the hospital will be a new challenge for hospital workers at CDH.

“We ask that you show your health team patience and kindness as they adapt to this new system,” Island Health said. “Together, we are taking another step forward in providing safe, quality, consistent patient care to all the people we serve.”

The new computer system, called Computerized Provider Order Entry, will be used to order tests, medications, and treatments instead of paper, fax or telephone.

Cowichan District Hospital is the first community hospital on Vancouver Island to become fully active in the electronic health-record system following the successful implementation of the new system at Royal Jubilee and Victoria hospitals in 2024.

"The significant investments we are making in the new system will benefit patients in several ways, including creating a more efficient and safe healthcare experience, and making comprehensive patient information available to the entire care team in real time,” Island Health said

The health authority said the CDH’s emergency department and the hospital will continue to be available for those who need emergent pediatric, maternity and medical attention during the transition.

But, to best support hospital workers at CDH as they work through this change, Island Health is asking people to explore all the community-based services that are available to help them manage their health and prevent unnecessary hospital visits.

Island Health is encouraging patients where possible during the transition to use urgent and primary care clinics at the Chemainus Health Care Centre or the Ladysmith Community Health Centre, and to dial 811 to reach HealthLink BC 24/7 for health information or advice from a trained professional.

As well, the health authority said pharmacists can assess and prescribe medication for minor ailments and contraception, and support urgent prescription refills.

For more information, go to islandhealth.ca/right-care-right-place.

“The improvement to patient care would not be possible without the dedication and skill of our healthcare professionals,” Island Health said. “We are deeply appreciative of their commitment and hard work to bring the best patient care to the people of our community.”