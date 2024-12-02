Island moms weren't going to let a little construction stop Santa's visit

Sponsors come on board to ensure Santa has a place to set up his workshop this holiday season

It was almost a year without Santa Claus in Nanaimo, before local moms stepped in.

Santa Claus, also known as Santa Clark, has been visiting Nanaimo ahead of Christmas for the last 15 years. The first three years involved paid mall photos, but after seeing a segment of the population wasn't able to afford it, the operation changed to sponsor-based.

"Ever since I left the mall my stance has always been nobody ever pays for a picture with Santa, ever," he told the News Bulletin. "I want all those families who feel they can't afford it or don't have the time, I'm there for them."

Under the sponsor-based system, a company or organization would supply the location and cover the costs, so all families could get free photos with the jolly old elf. The first sponsors were the Canadian Home Builders Association of Vancouver Island, followed by the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce and recently the Downtown Nanaimo Business Association.

Leading up to his visit, Harbour Air sponsored a fly-in, at which Santa would make a grand entrance on a seaplane, then lead a small parade to a 'workshop' location where visitors could find him up until Christmas.

That was until heavy construction on Commercial Street led the business association to have a smaller celebration for the season, and that meant no sponsorship.

"I thought for the first time in 15 years I was going to have the holiday season off," Santa said.

With no place to go, the decision was made to forgo the visit entirely – had it not been for the news reaching local moms.

"I found out very quickly there was a little bit of an upheaval on [a] Nanaimo's moms Facebook page," Santa said.

With that, the visit was on. A downtown building owner donated vacant space on Wharf Street during December, and Hazelwood Construction, Thrifty Foods and RBC are providing sponsorship.

"It's been great to see the community has really rallied around me to make sure it happens again this year," said Santa.

On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m., Santa's seaplane flight will land in Nanaimo Harbour, and he will make his way to his chair at 78 Wharf St., where he will be happy to see visitors of all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other visiting days include Dec. 8, 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The evening of Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m., will be set aside for community members who would like a little bit of extra time or a quieter environment, and on Dec. 12 from 4-7 p.m., Santa will be available for pet photos.

"Over the years because of kids, I've had spiders, lizards and snakes and rats and anything, I don't mind," he said. "Recently, because homesteading has become very popular, now I'm getting all the farm animals like goats and chickens and rabbits – everything now. I think if I could get a horse or a cow in they would bring them."

The News Bulletin offers special thanks to Clark Garnett for connecting a reporter with Santa Claus.