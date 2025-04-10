Island RCMP officers receive King Charles III Coronation Medals

56 Vancouver Island RCMP officers and staffers were awarded medals on March 20.

Three North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officers were among 56 Vancouver Island RCMP officers and staffers awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals at a ceremony at the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment on March 20.

Constable Wes Richens, Sergeant Jen Morgan and Staff Sergeant Ken Beard were all awarded the medal while Constable Kelly was also presented with three Life Saving Awards at the ceremony.

To honour the achievements of Canadians, 30,000 medals were struck by the Royal Canadian Mint in commemoration of the Coronation of King Charles III in 2023 and 491 of those medals were allotted to the B.C. RCMP to hand out within the province.

According to the RCMP, the medal is to be awarded to employees who have made significant contributions to the RCMP, their community, Canada as a whole, and/or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to the RCMP or Canada.

"It truly is an honour and I take pride in presenting these individuals with this particular award, said C/Supt. Bruce Singer, Vancouver Island District RCMP commander.

"From a leadership perspective, it is important to recognize the valuable service and contribution these women and men in the RCMP have made throughout their careers. I also want to extend a special thank you to the spouses, partners and families of our recipients as their sacrifice and support will never be forgotten and is very much appreciated."