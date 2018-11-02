Jewish film, culture celebrated during annual festival

Jewish Community Centre of Victoria project features eight films, panel discussion

The best in Jewish filmmaking will be on display at The Vic Theatre from Nov. 3-6, during the fourth annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival.

Opening night Nov. 3 kicks off with a 7 p.m. screening of Ofir Raul Graizer’s 2017 film, The Cakemaker, a love story that challenges conventional divisions between people, religious, political and even gender. The film is Israel’s official submission for the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category of the 2019 Academy Awards.

Following the screening, audience members are invited over to the Union Club ((805 Gordon St.) for a reception featuring dessert, bubbly and music by the Avram McCagherty Trio.

The festival, a project of the Jewish Community Centre of Victoria, aims to enhance the enjoyment of films with Jewish themes and related content, as a way of celebrating explorations of Jewish culture and as artistic expressions of broadly shared human values.

A panel discussion co-ordinated by the Victoria Shoah Project, with the theme The Courage of Remembering, follows the Sunday 4 p.m. screening of Who Will Write Our History.

You can find the full program highlights here. Tickets are $13 per show or $100 for a full-festival pass (eight films and all special events). A Festival Movie Lover Package is available for $150 (includes a tax receipt for $50), and donations are welcome.

Find more information at vijjff.ca.

