Kelowna Queens splash into politics with Drag the Vote campaign

Drag the Vote Ambassador Tyson Cook is encouraging all people to research politicians and vote for those that vow to protect human rights for all people

Kelowna Drag Queen Freida Whales is one of the newest members of Queer Momentum's Drag the Vote campaign to promote political literacy and action in Canada.

Tyson Cook, the performer and activist who brings the colourful character of Freida Whales to life, sat down with Capital News after becoming a Drag the Vote ambassador to talk about queer art, politics and why it is important for all people be informed and exercise their right to vote.

"We want to spread the message to research your candidates and get out and vote, and make sure we are voting for human rights," said Cook.

Drag the Vote is a non-partisan movement organized by Queer Momentum Canada with the goal of empowering people to get informed about local politics and active in their communities. Cook joins other drag ambassadors from across Canada, including Aria Reddy who is also based in Kelowna.

When on stage in their trusty platform Crocs, bright wigs, makeup and colourful outfits, Cook takes on the drag persona of Freida Whales (sounds like Free-the Whales), an activist who performs musical comedy shows across the province.

When asked why drag shows are increasingly politicized, Cook explained that queer arts and activism always been interwoven.

"Drag performers have always kind of been the leaders of our queer community, often being the bigger voice because we are obviously on stage a lot. Looking back at Stonewall, drag queens and trans people were the ones who helped start that riot to get our (queer) human rights going."

Cook said that as a Drag the Vote ambassador, he wants to encourage Canadians to vote for politicians who vow to protect human rights for all people, including the queer and transgender communities.

As a federal election approaches, Cook and the other Drag the Vote ambassadors want to make sure people know what each candidate and party stands for before casting their vote. He said that not all politicians support queer arts or people and it is important to vote for those that

Cook said that he decided to step up as an ambassador after watching American President Donald Trump enact policy changes that have negatively impacted underrepresented and marginalized people.

Since being elected into office, President Trump has signed executive orders proclaiming there are only two biological sexes and has halted diversity programs. The notion that there are only two biological sexes in humans is indisputably scientifically incorrect, as approximately five percent of the population exhibit differences in sexual development.

Cook said he fears that if Canada follows the same path as the USA and elects politicians with beliefs similar to those of Donald Trump, Canadians may also see discriminatory policies enacted.

By encouraging all people, including patrons of his shows, to register to vote and seek out information about candidates, Cook hopes the voter turnout at the upcoming federal election will be a true representation of Canada's diverse demographic.

"We want to make sure we keep Canada safe," said Cook.

To learn more about Drag the Vote visit www.dragthevote.ca or on Instagram at @queermomentum.