Ladysmith's Aaron Stone steps down as mayor, regional district chair

In a surprise announcement Tuesday, Sept. 3, Aaron Stone said he is stepping down as the mayor Ladysmith and the chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District, effective the end of the month.

“This is a difficult decision that I have come to after many weeks of deliberation and discussion with my family, friends, and closest advisors,” said Stone in a statement on the Town of Ladysmith's website. “I will spend the next four weeks working with my colleagues to ensure my departure is as smooth as possible.”

He is also chair of the Island Coastal Economic Trust and co-chair of the Cowichan Watershed Board, posts he is also stepping away from, effective Sept. 30.

Stone has been the mayor of Ladysmith since 2014. He has been the chair of the CVRD for several terms, first elected to the post by his fellow board members in 2019.

“It was an honour and a privilege to serve as mayor in the community that I love and call home,” said Stone. “I want to thank everyone for their support over the years. It has truly been a rewarding and enriching experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Councillor Tricia McKay will serve as acting mayor starting Oct. 1, with a byelection planned for spring of 2025.

Kate Segall is the vice-chair of the CVRD and she will take over as chair until board elections are held.

Stone said one of the things he's gained the most from in public office has been working with local First Nations communities and leaders.

"One of the greatest gifts has been working with Stz'uminus First Nation, Cowichan Tribes and First Nations throughout the Cowichan region, Vancouver Island and across the province. I am grateful for the collaboration and teachings I have received from First Nations Elders, leaders, and community members. I will carry your unending kindness, patience and understanding with me for the rest of my life. I am so, so very grateful," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, the South Island Prosperity Partnership, which describes itself as "Greater Victoria's economic development alliance," announced that Stone will be their new CEO.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at SIPP,” said Stone in the SIPP press release. “When I decided last year that I would not seek political office in the future, I began to contemplate post-elected life and explore new opportunities. Nothing really ignited the fire in me until I discovered that SIPP was seeking a new CEO, a role that leverages my 25 years of experience in technology, marketing and public service combined with my passion for economic development. The South Island is a vibrant region with immense potential. I am committed to working with our partners and stakeholders to deliver on this potential through continued collaboration and innovation.”

Stone founded Uforik Computers Inc., served as president of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, was vice president of business development for Global Media and served as director of interactive technology and marketing for the Vancouver Grizzlies.

Stone begins his new position on Oct. 7.