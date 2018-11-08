Jeremy Mannall-Fretwell, president, Lakehill Soccer Association hands over a cheque to Jill Shaw, executive director, KidSport Greater Victoria. (Lily Mannall-Fretwell photo)

Lakehill soccer families come out for KidSport

Club raised funds through donations to drop in soccer summer camp

Lakehill Soccer is helping out by giving back to the charity that helps Greater Victoria kids participate in organized sports. The club collected $1,000 in donations through their free summer drop-in soccer program, gifting the funds to KidSport. The club raised an additional $400 by discounting season fees for KidSport participants.

READ ALSO: Victoria joins women’s largest soccer league in the world

“KidSport is an integral part of the youth sports community in Greater Victoria, and our club makes it a priority to help further their mission,” said Jeremy Mannall-Fretwell, president of the Lakehill Soccer Association. “We wanted to run a free drop-in soccer program and we thought it would be a great opportunity to raise money for KidSport, so we asked for a small voluntary donation from each participant. We weren’t surprised that Lakehill families were so generous in helping us to raise this amount. We are looking forward to exceeding that amount next season, and are challenging the other Saanich soccer clubs to do the same.”

READ ALSO: Canadian Premier League team hosts open tryouts

Lakehill Soccer Association has been a part of the Saanich Community since 1956, and currently has more than 1000 members from toddlers to senior citizens. The club runs most of its programs out of Braefoot Park in Saanich.


