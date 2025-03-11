Late-season rise in B.C. flu cases 'significant', vaccinations urged

'Never too late' to get vaccinated, health officer advises

Positive influenza test numbers remain high across B.C., the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control states.

A late-in-the-season surge in flu cases in the Fraser Health Authority was described as "significant" but not that unusual by Dr. Emily Newhouse, a medical health officer with the agency that covers Abbotsford, Agassiz, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Hope, and Langley.

"Flu season typically lasts from November through March, and it can peak at different times," Dr. Newhouse told the Langley Advance Times in a Monday, March 10 interview.

"We are seeing a bit of a late season surge in respiratory infections and in particular influenza," Newhouse said.

That's based on the number of visits to emergency or to people's family doctors for respiratory symptoms, Newhouse explained.

"We are seeing a little bit of influenza B circulating, but we also are seeing higher levels of influenza A. So, yes, we're seeing higher levels than we've had of influenza in this time of year, but it's not out of the norm historically."

"It just really reflects that it's never too late to get your flu shot during flu season if you haven't gotten one," Newhouse advised. "And, that it's good to keep up with your respiratory measures. Even once it feels like spring is on its way, it's still important to keep good hand hygiene and other measures."

FHA indicators suggest there have been hundreds of new cases, based on reported trips to ERs and family doctors by patients with respiratory symptoms.

"Not everyone has the same severity of illness. So, sometimes people actually have influenza but they experience a milder illness. And so, it could be more like thousands," Newhouse said.

"I can tell you [there has been] an increase since December. And I can tell you that it's increased compared to previous respiratory seasons," Newhouse said.

While getting a flu shot improves the odds of avoiding the illness, it is still possible to get it, Newhouse explained.

"Typically the flu vaccine has 50 per cent efficacy, somewhere around there. And what that means is it cuts your risk in two. But the other really important thing is it reduces your risk of serious outcomes even more. So, we typically see, for example, for seniors who are highly vulnerable that the flu vaccine is better than [50 per cent] in preventing hospitalization."

Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated for the flu can still get the short, Newhouse suggested.

"The flu season is still in swing and so there's still benefit there."

"Influenza can be serious, especially among young children, older folks and people with chronic conditions. So, we do sometimes still see serious outcomes of people needing hospitalization and extra care. That does happen. "