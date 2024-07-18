UPDATE: Wildfires erupt near Nelson, Slocan Valley, north Kootenay lake

Information will be updated when available from BC Wildfire Service

Several new wildfires are burning in the Nelson, Slocan Valley and north Kootenay Lake areas following a lightning storm Wednesday night.

As of Thursday at noon the largest fire is 45 hectares located east of Argenta, one of 11 new wildfires in that region according to B.C. Wildfire Services' online map.

A fire at Aylwinds Creek south of Silverton has also grown to 10 hectares.

The following fires are burning in the Nelson area. Southeast Fire Centre staff told the Nelson Star on Thursday morning that all of these fires have air tankers and ground crews working on them and priority will be given to those closer to structures and communities:

• Eagle Creek, 0.6 hectares, about six kilometres west of Nelson and south of Blewett.

• Sandy Creek, under control.

• East Sandy Creek, 0.45 hectares.

• Upper Sandy Creek, 0.01 hectares.

• Selous Creek, 0.002 hectares.

• Five Mile Creek, 0.2 hectares, in West Arm Provincial Park.

• Gold Creek, under control.

In the Slocan Valley, these fires are also burning:

• Ponderosa North FSR, near Lemon Creek, 1.1 hectare.

• Ponderosa FSR, 0.1 hectares.

• Carpenter Creek, east of New Denver, 0.01 hectare.

• Two fires at Nemo Creek, 0.009 and 0.6 hectares respectively.

There are now 11 fires burning in the Argenta, Meadow Creek area:

• Carter Creek, 0.1 hectares.

• Campell Creek, 0.009 hectares.

• Argenta Creek 3, 0.2 hectares.

• Argenta Creek 2, 0.009 hectares.

• Argenta Creek, 45 hectares.

• Cooper Creek, 0.009 hectares.

• Highway 31 south of Meadow Creek, 0.2 hectares.

• Duncan River, 0.009 hectares.

• Mt. Lavina, 0.009 hectares.

• Glacier Creek 2, 0.009 hectares.

• Glacier Creek, 0.01 hectares

Nakusp:

• Kuskanax Creek, 0.009 hectares.

• Macleod Creek, 0.01 hectares.

Southeast Fire Centre staff said there may be more as-yet-undiscovered fires resulting from the lightning storm, and advised that If people have trouble getting through on the phone reporting line, they will have better luck on the B.C. Wildfire Service app.

The Nelson Star will update this information as soon as it becomes available from the Southeast Fire Centre.