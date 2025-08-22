Lotto 649 winners bought tickets in Vernon, Nelson, Surrey

Check your lottery tickets.
A winning ticket was bought in Vernon and Nelson for the Wednesday, Aug. 21, Lotto 649's Classic Draw Extra prize.
Both tickets matched the four extra numbers and will split the $500,000 prize.
The Extra numbers in the draw are 26-46-63-93.
The 649 draw winning in B.C. continued in Surrey, with one lucky winner of the White Ball Draw, worth a cool $1 million. The exact match is 19306567-01.
Nobody won the 649 grand prize of $5 million, and there was also no winner of the $42 million Gold Ball draw.
Winning numbers in the 649 draw are 24-29-31-33-36-37. The bonus number is 21.
You can check the results here.