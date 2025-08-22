Lotto 649 winners bought tickets in Vernon, Nelson, Surrey

Surrey ticket worth $1 million; Vernon and Nelson tickets to split $500K

Listen to this article

Check your lottery tickets.

A winning ticket was bought in Vernon and Nelson for the Wednesday, Aug. 21, Lotto 649's Classic Draw Extra prize.

Both tickets matched the four extra numbers and will split the $500,000 prize.

The Extra numbers in the draw are 26-46-63-93.

The 649 draw winning in B.C. continued in Surrey, with one lucky winner of the White Ball Draw, worth a cool $1 million. The exact match is 19306567-01.

Nobody won the 649 grand prize of $5 million, and there was also no winner of the $42 million Gold Ball draw.

Winning numbers in the 649 draw are 24-29-31-33-36-37. The bonus number is 21.

You can check the results here.