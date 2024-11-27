B.C.'s Lougheed Highway reopens near Hope after 2-week rockslide closure

Crews worked through the night to repave the highway after rockslide closed the highway on Nov. 14

Lougheed Highway (Highway 7) has reopened on Wednesday (Nov. 27) after a rockslide closed the road since Nov. 14.

Crews worked through the night to repave the highway at the site of the rockslide.

Repairs were completed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Emil Anderson Maintenance.

The rockslide caused extensive damage to the asphalt and necessitating significant cleanup efforts, Emil Anderson said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Geotechnical assessments involving the examination of the soil, rock, and underground water conditions to ensure stability and safety were conducted.

The closure caused delays for people including Fraser-Cascade School District 78 students, whose bus routes were affected by the closure.

-With files from Kemone Moodley