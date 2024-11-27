 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

B.C.'s Lougheed Highway reopens near Hope after 2-week rockslide closure

Crews worked through the night to repave the highway after rockslide closed the highway on Nov. 14
Dillon White
Dillon White
highway72
Highway 7 near Hope reopened on Nov. 27 after a rockslide. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Photo

Lougheed Highway (Highway 7) has reopened on Wednesday (Nov. 27) after a rockslide closed the road since Nov. 14. 

Crews worked through the night to repave the highway at the site of the rockslide. 

Repairs were completed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Emil Anderson Maintenance. 

The rockslide caused extensive damage to the asphalt and necessitating significant cleanup efforts, Emil Anderson said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Geotechnical assessments involving the examination of the soil, rock, and underground water conditions to ensure stability and safety were conducted. 

The closure caused delays for people including Fraser-Cascade School District 78 students, whose bus routes were affected by the closure. 

-With files from Kemone Moodley

 

 

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Dillon White

About the Author: Dillon White

I joined the Mission Record in November of 2022 after moving to B.C. from Nova Scotia earlier in the year.
Read more

More Home2

Eby says B.C.'s needs come first as Canada's leaders chart response to Trump tariffs
Eby says B.C.'s needs come first as Canada's leaders chart response to Trump tariffs
B.C. 9-year-old actor making his screen debut in Hallmark holiday movie
B.C. 9-year-old actor making his screen debut in Hallmark holiday movie
B.C. attempting to seize 3 Lower Mainland homes, alleging drug ties
B.C. attempting to seize 3 Lower Mainland homes, alleging drug ties
Pop-up banner image