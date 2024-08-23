Lower Mainland man charged in fatal Vancouver shooting that left one dead and one injured

Two men were shot in a vehicle which then hit two other vehicles

The Vancouver Police Department announced the arrest of a Langley man on Aug. 23, 2024, in connection with a fatal shooting in July.

A Langley man has been charged following an investigation into a shooting in Vancouver July 26.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated assault against 27-year-old Rylee Shipley.

Officers were called to East 63 Avenue and Inverness Street in Vancouver just before 9 p.m. on July 26 for reports that two men had been shot in a vehicle, which then collided with two other vehicles.

Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section identified the suspect, and with significant assistance from the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta RCMP, he was arrested in Alberta on Aug. 21.

A vehicle was set on fire near East 63rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street shortly after the shooting. Investigators are working to determine if this fire was connected to the shooting.

Investigators said back in July that they believe this shooting was targeted and there was no ongoing public safety risk at this time.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.