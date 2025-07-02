Lytton wildfire now held, second blaze still out of control

The Nikaia Creek wildfire started four years to the day after a blaze destroyed most of Lytton in 2021

The Nikaia Creek wildfire burning west of Lytton is now classified as “being held,” according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), meaning it is not expected to spread under current conditions.

The six-hectare fire was discovered June 30 across the Fraser and Thompson rivers from the community and is believed to be human-caused. An evacuation order remains in place for two properties in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) on Spencer Road South.

The blaze started exactly four years after a wildfire destroyed much of Lytton on June 30, 2021, killing two people. The cause of that fire remains undetermined.

A second wildfire, at Izman Creek north of Lytton, was measured at 25 hectares as of 9 p.m. July 1 and remains classified as “out of control.” It was discovered on July 1 and is also suspected to be human-caused.

Several properties have been ordered to evacuate, and nine more are on evacuation alert.

Ground and aerial crews continue to work both fires.

Highway 12 between Lytton and Lillooet is closed due to the wildfires. Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will be closed on July 3 from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. for planned construction work.

The BCWS is currently dealing with 80 fires across the province, with nearly half classified as out of control.

