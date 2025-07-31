MAGA Christian performer unhappy with Abbotsford after permit denial

Sean Feucht learned of Abbotsford permit denial on July 29, expressed disappointment on July 31

MAGA Christian performer Sean Feucht, who learned on Tuesday (July 29) that his special event permit was denied by the City of Abbotsford, expressed his disappointment with the decision on social media on Thursday (July 31).

Feucht was set to perform at Abbotsford's Mill Lake Park on Aug. 24, but the permit was denied after the City stated there were safety concerns related to holding the event in a public park.

Permits for his tour have been revoked or rejected in several eastern Canadian cities – including Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, Quebec City, Gatineau and Vaughan – with authorities citing public safety and security concerns. This week also saw his permit denied in Winnipeg.

Feucht shared a screenshot of a story related to the Abbotsford denial (reported one day after The News) and claimed that Abbotsford has treated him poorly.

"The most “Christian” city in BC has now cancelled outdoor worship to God," he posted on X. "They join 8 other cities that have bowed to the woke mob. Canada is a nation in crisis. But the kingdom knows no retreat. Stay tuned."

The 2021 census states that no religion was the most frequent answer from Abbotsford residents when asked about religious affiliation and it ranked at 31.5 per cent. Sikhishm ranked second at 25.5 per cent and Other-Christians was third at 23.4 per cent. Catholicism placed fourth at 6.9 per cent.

According to the 2021 census, British Columbia is the least Christian province in Canada with 34.27 per cent of the population identifying under that religion. Christianity in Canada has also decreased significantly over the past 30 years, as it was calculated at 83.5 per cent of the population in 1991, 77.1 per cent in 2001, 67.3 per cent in 2011 and 53.3 per cent in the 2021 census.

"You can no longer call Abbotsford the "Bible Belt" of BC when they cancel outdoor worship to Jesus," he also stated on X.

Outdoor worship occurs in Abbotsford on Sunday (Aug. 3) when Worship with The5000 Ministry occurs at Agrifair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Several other local churches have regular outdoor worship or have hosted outdoor events in the past, including Abbotsford's Northview Church who hosted an Outdoor Worship Night on July 5, 2024.

The5000 Ministry also hosted an outdoor worship night at Abbotsford's Jubilee Park on July 19 and host another on Aug. 30.

Feucht has also not been "cancelled" and still has the ability to play at a private venue if one chooses to host him.

Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs chose to weigh in on the permit denial, stating that the decision raises serious concerns and public parks are a forum for a diversity of voices and beliefs. She added that this type of enforcement erodes our freedoms. Maahs was censured three times as a Chilliwack school board trustee, including in March 2023 for violating the trustee code of conduct following her opposition to a student-led event promoting the school district's core values.

Feucht publicly opposed COVID-19 restrictions; led a protest against The Walt Disney Company in 2022 over the company’s opposition to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation; and has been dubbed a “MAGA superstar” by U.S. media for his support of Donald Trump. He ran as a Republican for California’s third congressional district in the 2020 election, placing third.

He is scheduled to perform in Saskatoon on Aug. 21 and Edmonton on Aug. 22. His permit to perform in West Kelowna is still under review and a decision on that permit is expected to occur next week.