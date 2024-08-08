Man attacked by axe-wielding group outside B.C. shelter

Mission RCMP recommend assault with a weapon charges for two men, woman

A 32-year-old man was assaulted with two axes and seriously injured outside a Mission shelter last Thursday (Aug. 1).

Mission RCMP say the man was arguing with another man outside a shelter on Logan Avenue when two men and a woman approached.

"The woman reportedly swung an axe at the victim, striking him in the arm, while another man threw a second axe at him," the detachment said in a news release.

The group ran off while the injured man sought medical attention. He was taken to hospital with a "significant" injury to his arm.

Police say all the assailants were known to the victim. One offender was arrested the same night while the woman was arrested the following day (Aug. 2).

Charges of assault with a weapon have been recommended against all three offenders, according to Mission RCMP.