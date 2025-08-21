Man charged after multiple dangerous Comox Valley incidents tied to red truck

One man has been charged after a series of dangerous and violent incidents across the Comox Valley on Aug. 19, 2025. At approximately 6:15 p.m.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report that a man had been threatened with a firearm on the 100-block of Centennial Drive in Courtenay.

The suspect was associated with a red pickup truck, which was quickly located by police. The vehicle failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Shortly after, the same truck was located on Kimorley Road in Comox, where police successfully stopped the vehicle and arrested both the male driver and female passenger.

Investigators believe the same truck was involved in an earlier hit-and-run in Merville at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the 1400-block of Krueger Road.

In that incident, the victim reported the truck driving erratically. When he approached the vehicle, he was struck in the hand and knocked to the ground.

Further investigation has linked the suspect to two additional hit-and-run collisions reported on July 31, 2025, on the 100-block of Centennial Drive in Courtenay.

“It is evident this truck was being driven dangerously throughout the community for some time,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We are very fortunate that nobody was more seriously injured or killed. We are asking members of the public to review any dashcam footage from these areas and to contact us with any information that may assist investigators.”

The suspect, 34-year-old James Snowdon, remains in custody pending his next court appearance. He has been charged with the following offences:

• Pointing a firearm

• Assault with a weapon

• Possession of a firearm contrary to order

• Uttering threats

• Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

• Dangerous operation of a conveyance

• Flight from police

• Drive while disqualified

• Refuse to provide breath sample

The female passenger was released without charge at this time.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2025-12409.