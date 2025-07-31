Man found not guilty of manslaughter in 2022 death near Ditidaht

Michael Randall Edgar was tried by jury in Duncan

A man accused of manslaughter after a fatal stabbing near Ditidaht in 2022 has been found not guilty by a jury at the Duncan courthouse on July 24 after a 10-day trial.

Michael Randall Edgar was charged with manslaughter after the stabbing incident that took place in a private residence on March 26, 2022, leaving Matthew Edgar dead.

Lake Cowichan RCMP received numerous 911 calls reporting an altercation between two men in the residence on that date, an RCMP press release said at the time.

When police arrived, there were several people in the residence and one man had been stabbed. BC Emergency Health Services arrived and declared the man to be dead.

Michael Edgar was taken into custody and later released.

The police said at the time that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the public.

After a preliminary hearing in provincial court, Michael Edgar was ordered to stand trial on May 6, 2024.

A Supreme Court indictment was sworn on June 20, 2024 for a single count of manslaughter and Michael Edgar elected to be tried by a judge sitting with a jury.

Justice Gareth Morley was the judge in the case.