Man in Nigeria sentenced in sextortion of late Surrey teen

RCMP say a man from Nigeria has been sentenced with sextortion in connection to the death of a 14-year-old hockey player pictured here at a police news conference in Surrey on Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Photo: Anna Burns)

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know has been the victim of sextortion and are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Other resources include Kids Help Phone - Phone: 1-800-668-6868, VictimLinkBC - Phone: 1-800-563-0808 or visit NeedHelpNow.ca

A 27-year-old man in Nigeria has been sentenced to 76 years imprisonment in connection with the sextortion of a Surrey teen.

During a news conference in 2024 where Surrey RCMP announced that charges had been laid, police did not name the victim, but there was a photo of a teen at the news conference matching the appearance and vital statistics of hockey player Robin Janjua, a South Surrey resident whose death made headlines in February and March 2023.

Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan was sentenced on June 19 in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria to 76 years, to be served concurrently. He was charged with 18 criminal offences, including transmission of child pornography, fraudulent impersonation and sextortion.

"He was sentenced to two years imprisonment on counts one to four of procuring, distributing of child pornography and cyberstalking; four years imprisonment on counts five to 14 of retention and disguising the origin of proceeds of fraud, without an option of fine; seven years imprisonment on counts 15 to 18 of obtaining property under false pretences, without an option of fine. The sentences are to run concurrently," noted a BC RCMP press release Wednesday (June 15).

On Feb. 13, 2023, police in Surrey were called to the sudden death of a youth in a home. Investigators determined that the youth "had been a victim of financial sextortion, and an investigation was immediately launched."

Surrey’s serious crime unit took charge of the investigation, called Project Epa. According to investigators, credible evidence was found that the youth had been tricked into sending explicit photos to a suspect online who posed as a teenage girl.

Sgt. Derek Bonner, with the Surrey RCMP serious crime unit, said during the 2024 press conference the interactions took place on Snapchat and Instagram.

The suspect then blackmailed the youth with threats to share the photos with his family and friends unless he complied with demands of purchasing gift cards and sending them to the suspect.

Canada does not have an extradition tready with Nigeria. “In consultation with EFCC, it was decided that based on the evidence, we would continue to support the prosecution in Nigeria,” Bonner said.

Olalekan and another suspect were arrested by the EFCC in Nigeria on August 4, 2023. The second suspect was later released without charges.

In September 2023, Olukeye pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to an EFCC news release.

“Olukeye Adedayo Olalekan (a.k.a hrm877, charlotte 708 and harlilott_716) on or about the 13th February, 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court intentionally used the Instagram virtual network to create a group…to distribute child pornography and you thereby committed an offence,” reads the release

Supt. Darren Schneider, Investigative Services Officer for the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit said, “The conviction and sentencing of Olukeye Adeayo Olalekan is the result of an intense year-long international investigation.”

“This outcome came from collaborative efforts from the Surrey RCMP, the FBI, the Australian Federal Police and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC – Nigerian Federal Law Enforcement Agency). We are grateful to the many partners and agencies who assisted with this investigation. We believe this case delivers a strong message that sextortions and fraud will not be tolerated in our community.”

Police provided a number of resources for people who think they or someone they love is being financially extorted.

