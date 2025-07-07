Man recovering after Northern B.C. grizzly bear attack

B.C. Conservation Officer Service determined the bear was acting defensively.

A grizzly bear in Northern B.C. that charged and bit a man over the weekend was with two cubs and acting defensively, according to a social media post by the Conservation Officer Service.

The man was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The attack took place in a remote fly-in work site 110 kilometres west of Fort Nelson when the victim noticed a grizzly sow and two cubs nearby shortly before being charged. The bear scratched and bit the man before disengaging.

Other members of his work group assisted the man before being evacuated themselves.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses, officers determined the bear was exhibiting defensive behaviour, and due to that finding and the remote location involved, no efforts are being made to capture or kill the bear.