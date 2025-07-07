 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Man recovering after Northern B.C. grizzly bear attack

B.C. Conservation Officer Service determined the bear was acting defensively.
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
web1_250522-grizzly-bear-cub
A young grizzly bear explores his surroundings at the Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary.

A grizzly bear in Northern B.C. that charged and bit a man over the weekend was with two cubs and acting defensively, according to a social media post by the Conservation Officer Service.

The man was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The attack took place in a remote fly-in work site 110 kilometres west of Fort Nelson when the victim noticed a grizzly sow and two cubs nearby shortly before being charged. The bear scratched and bit the man before disengaging.

Other members of his work group assisted the man before being evacuated themselves.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses, officers determined the bear was exhibiting defensive behaviour, and due to that finding and the remote location involved, no efforts are being made to capture or kill the bear.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

West Kelowna approves funds to tackle rising bear-human encounters
West Kelowna approves funds to tackle rising bear-human encounters
VIDEO: Garbage bin-dragging B.C. bear family draws eyes to urban encounters
VIDEO: Garbage bin-dragging B.C. bear family draws eyes to urban encounters
Wildlife protection agency wants fines for campers who attract bears
Wildlife protection agency wants fines for campers who attract bears