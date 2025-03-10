Mark Carney wins Liberal leadership

Sunday vote results releasd

Mark Carney will lead the federal Liberal party in the next election.

Carney won the leadership race on the first ballot with 85.9 per cent on Sunday, the party reported.

More than 151,000 registered Liberals voted in the leadership race out of the more than 163,000 eligible to vote, more than the 2013 leadership race.

Carney received 131,674 votes, resulting in 29,457 points on the first ballot to win.

Chrystia Freeland garnered eight per cent of the vote, followed by Karina Gould with 3.2 and Frank Baylis with three per cent.



“Mark Carney and the Liberal team are ready to deliver a strong plan that will grow our economy, stand up to Donald Trump, and build a better future for all Canadians,” said Sachit Merha, president of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“After years of following Donald Trump’s playbook and calling Canada ‘broken,’ Pierre Poilievre is the wrong choice at the wrong time – and only Mark Carney will defend and protect our country.”

