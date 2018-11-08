Mayfair celebrates renovation finish with a fashion show

Renovations include 100,000 square feet of new leasable area and nine new retailers added this year

Mayfair celebrates the completion of its $72-million revitalization on Thursday, Nov 8, with a Grand Re-Opening Fashion Show (Black Press file photo)

Mayfair celebrates the completion of its $72-million revitalization with a fashion show.

The Thursday event showcases coming styles, trends and colours of the winter season. The re-opening also includes the beginning of a multi-vendor collective called Connect and the addition of three new stores: TELUS Connected Experience store, Dynamite and a 27,000-sq.ft. Indigo expected to open soon.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to come to Mayfair,” said Laura Poland, general manager. “While we’ll always be working to improve every aspect of the customer experience at Mayfair, we’re delighted to mark the successful completion of this revitalization project in a way that highlights our role as Vancouver Island’s favourite fashion destination, and our commitment to serving our local community. We want to thank all our customers for their patience and support during our construction period.”

In addition to enhancing the customer experience inside the shopping centre, with 100,000 square feet of new leasable area and nine new retailers added in 2018, Mayfair’s revitalization project has included significant upgrades to the exterior of the property to improve customer access, parking and safety. Parking has improved with a new entrance ramp off Finlayson Street and two new levels of rooftop parking to facilitate overall traffic flow to 2,030 parking stalls.

Other features include a new urban streetscape with upgraded lighting, extensive landscaping, a grand drop-off entrance on Douglas St., a new escalator and elevators to the parkade and improved wayfinding for simpler navigation of the entire property.

The exclusive Winter Fashion Show & Social is a sold-out ticketed event, with all proceeds donated to Bridges for Women.



