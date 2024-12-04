Mayor wants B.C.'s South Asian Heritages Museum built in Surrey

First pitched in 2020, the museum or cultural centre would be a first in Canada

Mayor Brenda Locke is pushing to have Surrey be the home of B.C.'s planned Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum, or Cultural Centre.

Plans for the facility date back to the B.C. election campaign of October 2020, when the BC NDP promised to build a museum in Surrey devoted to B.C.’s South Asian history.

Monday (Dec. 2) at a meeting of Surrey City Council, Locke moved a unanimously-approved motion urging the B.C. government to build the museum here, possibly in Newton, home to many people of South Asian descent and a large annual Vaisakhi Parade.

“Surrey is home to a vibrant South Asian community and Council is committed to collaborating with the province to bring a South Asian Museum or Cultural Centre to life in our city,” Locke says in a news release posted Tuesday on surrey.ca.

“We have a remarkable opportunity to establish a cultural treasure that honours the rich history, diverse stories and bright future of South Asian Canadians. This initiative promises to cultivate a deeper appreciation of our cultural diversity for residents and visitors alike."

In August, an online survey suggested Surrey is the best location in B.C. for a new Canadians of South Asian Heritages Museum, a working title for the promised facility. Launched in April, public-engagement results are found in a 16-page report posted to the website engage.gov.bc.ca.

No construction timeline is given for the museum, which would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Now Locke will write to Premier David Eby and appropriate minister(s) to formally notify the provincial government of Surrey’s interest in the project, the city's news release says. It adds: "The City of Surrey has proactively identified land holdings that can support the facility’s development," though no sites are mentioned.

Surrey Board of Trade also backs Surrey as the site of the proposed South Asian museum.

“Surrey stands as the heart of the South Asian community in British Columbia,” said Jasroop Gosal, SBOT's interim spokesperson, said in September. “It’s the natural home for this landmark institution, which will not only celebrate South Asian heritage but also serve as a cultural hub for the entire province.”

The museum name remains up for debate, with many suggestions and variations pitched including South Asian Museum, South Asian Cultural Centre, South Asian Museum & Cultural Centre, South Asian Canadian Museum/Cultural Centre, Museum of South Asian Heritages and South Asian Heritage Centre.