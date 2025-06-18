Measles cases up to 30 in B.C. as disease spreads in the north

Recent B.C. cases part of a pattern of measles cases on the rise across Canada

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that measles cases in B.C. are on the rise, with 30 reported so far this year.

Many of these cases are in Northern B.C., which has reported 18 cases so far, including those confirmed via laboratory tests and cases assumed to be measles based on symptoms and exposure.

Fraser Health has four cases, and Vancouver Coastal Health has eight. One case is thought to have originated out of province but was diagnosed in B.C.

Measles is on the rise in Canada as vaccination levels have dropped. According to federal government statistics, a total of 3,170 measles cases were reported in Canada in 2025, with cases in nine provinces and territories. Most are in Ontario and Alberta.

Measles was eradicated in Canada as of 1998, meaning cases occur sporadically and there is little community spread. From 1998 to 2024, there were an average of 91 cases per year.

Symptoms of the highly contagious disease include a rash, fever, cough, runny nose and eventually can lead to pneumonia and brain swelling — even death in rare cases. Hospitalization is required for one in ten people infected. So far, there has been one measles-related death this year, a premature baby born in Ontario to a mother who had not received the vaccine.

There is no specific medical treatment for measles beyond rest and managing symptoms.

People who need to visit a hospital or health-care provider due to a suspected case of measles must contact providers first so precautions against spread can be taken.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists exposure notifications for the Sparwood McDonald's on June 8 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the Fort St. John Hospital emergency room waiting area on June 2 between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m., and the Wonowon community in the Fort St. John area since late May.