Merritt hit-and-run could have happened 5 days before body found: Police

BC Highway Patrol looking for witnesses, dash-cam footage

BC Highway Patrol say investigators believe a hit-and-run that left one dead could have happened five days before the body was found.

Merritt RCMP received a report on Aug. 30 of a dead male, just off the roadway near Exit 286 of Highway 5. BC Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

Initially, police said the hit-and-run was believed to have happened between sunset on Aug. 27 and the report to police on Aug. 30.

But a release Thursday (Sept. 5) says a "comprehensive examination of the scene by a collision reconstructionist" has determined that the deceased male was "likely struck by a southbound vehicle" as it approached the exit.

The hit-and-run is now believed to have happened between Aug. 25 and the report to police on Aug. 30.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a male wearing a grey hoodie and black track pants in the area to contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262, referencing file 2024-3322. Police are also looking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, specifically calling on Tesla and truck drivers who were driving through the area between Aug. 25 and 30.

"August 25 to 30 is a five-day window. There were a lot of vehicles coming through the area with dash-cam. It is extremely important that even if your dash-cam seems to be irrelevant that you contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262 because any and all information can help narrow down the timeline of when this incident occurred," Cpl. Melissa Jongema said.