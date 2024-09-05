 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Home2

Merritt hit-and-run could have happened 5 days before body found: Police

BC Highway Patrol looking for witnesses, dash-cam footage
Black Press Media Staff
web1_20240820160832-146ff597c62d759f8e57344633d03b9316759cc6f110a53f680f0274749afc91
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Highway Patrol say investigators believe a hit-and-run that left one dead could have happened five days before the body was found. 

Merritt RCMP received a report on Aug. 30 of a dead male, just off the roadway near Exit 286 of Highway 5. BC Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

Initially, police said the hit-and-run was believed to have happened between sunset on Aug. 27 and the report to police on Aug. 30.

But a release Thursday (Sept. 5) says a "comprehensive examination of the scene by a collision reconstructionist" has determined that the deceased male was "likely struck by a southbound vehicle" as it approached the exit. 

The hit-and-run is now believed to have happened between Aug. 25 and the report to police on Aug. 30.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a male wearing a grey hoodie and black track pants in the area to contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262, referencing file 2024-3322. Police are also looking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, specifically calling on Tesla and truck drivers who were driving through the area between Aug. 25 and 30.

"August 25 to 30 is a five-day window. There were a lot of vehicles coming through the area with dash-cam. It is extremely important that even if your dash-cam seems to be irrelevant that you contact BC Highway Patrol at 250-378-4262 because any and all information can help narrow down the timeline of when this incident occurred," Cpl. Melissa Jongema said. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Rupert police investigate car versus cyclist hit and run
Rupert police investigate car versus cyclist hit and run
VicPd seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Bay Street hit and run
VicPd seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Bay Street hit and run
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in April
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in April