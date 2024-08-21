Mill company launches a 2nd lawsuit against City of Port Alberni

San Group's 2nd lawsuit against city alleges defamation following statements made to media in early July

San Group Inc. has launched a second lawsuit against the City of Port Alberni, this one alleging the company was defamed by city representatives.

The notice of civil claim stems from a press release issued to media outlets as well as comments Mayor Sharie Minions and chief administrative officer Mike Fox made to media regarding temporary foreign workers employed at the time by San Group in Port Alberni.

The notice claims the city received a complaint regarding living conditions for 16 workers from Vietnam who had been housed in a residence on San Group's Hector Road mill property. The city subsequently referred the complaint to the Salvation Army Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the workers were removed from the site in early July.

San Group in its notice of claim states the allegations regarding the workers' treatment are untrue, and accuses the city of not adequately investigating the complaint before involving government and other resources. San Group was not obligated under its foreign worker agreement to provide housing for workers, however, they offered some accommodation due to a housing shortage in Port Alberni.

San Group alleges the city's actions and public comments have damaged its reputation and threatened its domestic and international business dealings. San Group and its related companies are seeking unspecified general damages for defamation as well as special, aggravated and punitive damages.

The city has not responded publicly to the latest notice of civil claim.

San Group also launched a lawsuit against the city on July 31, alleging Charter of Rights violations, trespass, invasion of privacy, abuse of process and negligence, stemming from a nighttime search of the company's remanufacturing plant on Nuupts' Ikapis Way at Stamp Avenue. The search took place at night and without the company's knowledge following claims that workers were being mistreated—a claim the company denies.

San Group's latest papers were filed in Vancouver at the Supreme Court on Monday, Aug. 12. The City of Port Alberni has a month to respond to the latest accusations, none of which have been proven in court.