'Misleading' social media post disrupts Vancouver Island police standoff

RCMP says post wrongly said incident was over after man barricaded himself inside a Langford mobile home

Social media caused confusion for residents during a coordinated police response in a Langford mobile home park.

West Shore RCMP officers and the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, responded to an incident on Feb. 15 involving an adult male who had barricaded himself inside a home within the Hidden Valley Mobile Home Park, located on Florence Lake Road.

A large perimeter was established by police, says a RCMP news release, and for their safety, neighbours were advised to stay inside their homes while police worked.

However, while police were still working to bring the suspect safely into custody, a “misleading post on social media” wrongly informed people the incident was over, causing some residents to leave their homes.

“Incidents like this can unfold quickly and it is vitally important to follow police direction to maintain public safety,” said Constable Gabriel Gravel, media relations officer. “We appreciate the response from the public that cooperated with police direction.”

One male was taken into custody and the RCMP says there is no further risk to the public.

As the investigation is ongoing, West Shore RCMP has said no further information can be released at this time.