Langley senior found dead 5 months after intensive search

Jane Whitehouse was last seen Oct. 25, 2024. Police do not consider her death suspicious

Jane Whitehouse was believed to have been at the wheel of her van when it was seen on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at about 4:10 p.m.

Jane Whitehouse was believed to have been at the wheel of her van when it was seen on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at about 4:10 p.m.

The police investigators broke the news to family Wednesday afternoon that the body of Jane Whitehouse had been found.

She's the North Langley senior who had been missing since Oct. 25, 2024. Whitehouse, 82, appears to have left Aldergrove sometime on Friday, Oct. 25, when a surveillance image showed her in the community, wearing a green jacket.

Her grey Dodge Caravan was found on Sunday, Oct. 27 on remote forest service road north of Harrison Hot Springs, but Whitehouse was not with the vehicle. One of Whitehouse's shoes was found by the van and the other was found further off the main road.

Police had found surveillance footage showing that on Oct. 25, at about 4:10 p.m., Whitehouse's Caravan was driving on Hicks Lake Road. A few seconds later, a white Mercedes SUV heading in the opposite direction passed the minivan. RCMP investigators also sought the SUV driver in case that person may have seen a missing woman.

At the time, a family friend spoke on behalf of the family, thanking all those involved in the search.

"Over 1000 hours of manpower for the searches plus planning were put into this intense task. Helicopters, drones with FLIR (forward looking infrared) and search dogs were deployed. SAR went over every possible route Jane could have travelled and covered many kilometers," said Melanie Sora in a November 2024 update.

Search and rescue teams, alongside Agassiz RCMP, scoured the area where her vehicle was found searching for the woman. Police later released an image of Whitehouse's Dodge Caravan as well. The driver's face cannot be seen, but the driver is wearing a green jacket, and police believe she was driving.

"The cause of her death is not considered suspicious," said Langley RCMP Sgt. Zynal Sharoom. "The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."