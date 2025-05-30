Mother bear shot and killed east of Williams Lake, leaving 5 cubs orphaned

Conservation officers investigating after mother of unusually large brood found dead

A sow black bear was shot and killed near the community of Big Lake, northeast of Williams Lake, leaving five bear cubs.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) is asking the public for information after a passing motorist reported seeing the black bear’s carcass on the evening of Monday, May 26.

“This is an unfortunate situation,” said Conservation Officer Jeremy Pauls. “It is not every day that you see a black bear successfully rear five cubs at the same time.”

Sue Burton, a volunteer wildlife rescuer in Williams Lake, said on Wednesday, May 28 that vultures were already hanging around the area, while the orphaned bear cubs stuck around the sow's carcass and climbed up nearby trees.

Burton was called for assistance by the Northern Lights Wildlife Society as they attempt to capture the bear cubs for rehabilitation. Traps were set out on Tuesday, May 27; so far, three of the five cubs have been captured. Searching for the bears along with Burton are volunteers Lydia Koot from Hope and Hazel Massier from Quesnel.

"Cubs are very good at hiding, but also very vulnerable to become prey without their mother's protection," said Angelika Langen, a founder of the society. "Our efforts to bring these two to safety will continue."

The bears' den was located in the search, but there were no cubs to be seen. On Friday, May 30 the team deployed trail cameras on the area to try and spot the cubs.

“At this time, the COS is investigating and trying to determine who was involved in the killing of this sow black bear. We are asking for the public’s help,” Pauls said.

Conservation officers attended the site and said the incident took place between May 24 and 25. Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to shoot a sow with cubs, or any black bear less than two years old.

Langen said a responsible hunter would report the incident if the bear was shot accidently.

"Just leaving her to rot and 5 cubs to starve or be killed by predators is simply wrong and the person who has done this needs to be held accountable," Langen said.

Call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277 to report any information that may assist in the investigation.