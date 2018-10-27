UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A suspect in custody. Three police officers were also shot.

Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

He said the public should “shelter in place” and report any unusual activity.

Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection.

The congregation’s president declined to comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida man charged after weeklong bomb-package scare

Just Posted

Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Wildfires blamed for drop in overnight visitors from the United States

Halloween horrors sprouting up all over Vancouver Island

Your Vancouver Island guide to spooky fun and ghoulish glory

Hundreds of downtown Victoria businesses to participate in Pumpkin Pursuit

Jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating are coming to the downtown area

Province announces new urgent care centre in Langford

New centre will provide approximately 5,300 residents with a family doctor

Victoria charity asks for help to ‘Stock the Shelves’

Free grocery store gives dignity of choice to food insecure families and individuals

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Multiple casualties after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

POLL: Do you support proportional representation for B.C.?

British Columbians are being asked whether they want to switch from the… Continue reading

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

Most Read