Multiple people dead, injured after car drives into Vancouver Filipino festival

A vehicle drove into a crowd at the street festival, VPD say the driver is in custody
Austin Kelly
Austin Kelly

Multiple people have been killed and injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver Saturday (April 26) evening, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

In a statement posted to social media platform X, the VPD said a vehicle drove into a crowd at the street festival, at East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, around 8:14 p.m. The driver, a 30-year-old man is in custody and the investigation is still unfolding.

Police have not yet released details on how many people have died or been injured, but stated they would be providing updates. The investigation is being led the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD by calling 604-717-2500.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued a statement on social media saying his thoughts are with those affected and the city's Filipino community.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event," Sim said. "We will work to provide more information as soon as we can."

B.C. Premier David Eby issued a statement echoing Sim's and saying the province is in contact with the city and will provide them with any support needed.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," the premier added.

Lapu Lapu Day is one of the largest celebrations in the Philippines and 2025 is the second year a major event was hosted in Vancouver to mark the day. The day is named after Filipino hero Lapulapu who defeated Spanish soldiers in the Battle of Mactan in 1512. Lapulapu's victory delayed Spanish colonization of the Philippines.

The day marks Filipino resilience.

In Vancouver, people came together to celebrate with headline musicians including members of the Black Eyed Peas and a stage with cultural performances and dancers. 

Federal party leaders have reacted to the incident. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on X he is shocked by the horrific news of the incident, adding his thoughts are with the Filipino community and thanking first responders.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said on social media he was horrified to learn of the incident, saying the community was coming together to celebrate resilience and his thoughts are with them.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney also took to social media posting he was devastated and the situation was being monitored closely. He thanked first responders and said that Canadians are mourning with the Filipino community.

TransLink also notified those in the Lower Mainland that buses were making detours due to the incident, however, it would provide shelter buses to the VPD to assist people on the scene. 

BC Emergency Health Services has also added paramedics alongside more ambulances and two supervisor vehicles to help address call volumes.

BC EHS posted to X stating that, "many staff reached out and offered to come in."

More to come...

