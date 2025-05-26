 Skip to content
Murder charge laid in 2023 death of infant in Williams Lake

Charges have been laid against Russel Solomon in relation to the death of a 7-week-old
Williams Lake Tribune Staff
RCMP said they have arrested Russel Solomon for second degree murder in relation to the death of an infant in December of 2023.

On Dec. 8, 2023, RCMP were called to Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake in response to the death of a seven-week-old infant. The RCMP were called because the child reportedly showed signs of trauma.

Police said they then attended the home of the infant, where another child was found suffering from trauma. E Division RCMP were called and took over the investigation.

On Friday, May 23, 2025, after the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges, Solomon was arrested and charged with second degree murder as well as assault causing bodily harm to the second child found at the home.

Solomon is said to be in custody and RCMP said they are not releasing any further information at this time. 

 

